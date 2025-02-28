Global Sanctuary for Elephants Pauses Pupy’s Relocation, Upholding Its Elephant-First Philosophy

Scott Blais shares a quiet moment with Pupy, reinforcing trust and comfort ahead of her relocation to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. (Photo courtesy of Fondation Franz Weber) Pupy in her enclosure at Ecoparque Buenos Aires (Photo courtesy of Global Sanctuary for Elephants)

This new chapter is not just about moving Pupy to sanctuary—it’s about building trust, respecting her choices and ensuring that human expectations never come before what is best for her.” — Scott Blais, co-founder and CEO of GSE

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its commitment to placing elephant well-being above all else, Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE) is giving Pupy, a captive female African elephant, the additional time she needs to fully prepare for her relocation to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB). Originally scheduled to begin her journey in the coming days, Pupy has shown hesitation with the final step of entering and remaining inside her transport crate while the gate is closed. Rather than pushing Pupy beyond her comfort, GSE and Ecoparque Buenos Aires staff are following her lead and respecting her pace, ensuring she feels safe and confident during her relocation.

Pupy, the last captive elephant in Buenos Aires, has spent more than 30 years confined to a small enclosure in the middle of a busy city. Her relocation has been years in the making, with caregivers dedicating significant time to helping her become comfortable with the transport process. While she eagerly engages with her training and willingly enters and spends significant time in her crate, she has signaled that she is not yet ready for the door to close behind her. The relocation team remains committed to allowing her to lead the process.

“Pupy is telling us, in her own way, that she’s not quite ready, and that's OK,” said Scott Blais, co-founder and CEO of GSE. “This new chapter is not just about moving her to sanctuary — it’s about building trust, respecting her choices and ensuring that human expectations never come before what is best for her.”

This approach is central to GSE’s mission. Elephants in captivity are commonly expected to conform to schedules that disregard their emotional and psychological needs. By allowing Pupy to dictate the pace of her own transition, GSE and Ecoparque Buenos Aires are setting a new standard—one in which elephants are recognized as individuals with voices that deserve to be heard.

While this delay is unexpected, it is not seen as a setback by the relocation team. Instead, it stands as a testament to the deep respect and care that define Pupy’s journey to sanctuary. Her caregivers at the ecoparque remain committed to supporting her through this process, and GSE will return to Buenos Aires when she is ready.

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

