Federal government invests in shoreline adaptation and restoration for the Tsleil-Waututh Nation

Erosion and flood protection improvements will help preserve the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) shores after a joint investment of more than $10.1 million from the federal government and the Nation.

This project includes beach replenishment, which will involve concept planning and engineering, site preparation, marine riparian shoreline planting, and the installation of intertidal adaptation features.

These improvements will protect the shoreline while promoting biodiversity, restoring habitat health, strengthening structural capacity, and improving ecological systems. This project will also increase the Nation’s resilience to climate change, natural disasters, and extreme weather events for years to come.

Quotes:

“Thank you to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation for their dedication, innovation, and hard work in restoring and protecting the shoreline from flooding and rising sea levels. Our government is working alongside Indigenous partners to tackle extreme weather, adapt to climate change, and build stronger, more resilient communities. Traditional Indigenous knowledge and experience from those living on this land since time immemorial is critical in fighting climate change and protecting our shared future. That's why federal programs like this empower local leaders to drive the changes that work best in their communities.”

– The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens’ Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North - Seymour

“These improvements to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation lands will protect the shoreline and marine habitat now and for future generations. The impacts of climate change make it essential that we act now to address potential hazards to make our communities stronger, preserve our natural ecosystems and keep people safe.”

– The Honourable Kelly Greene, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

“səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) is grateful for Green Adaptation, Resilience and Disaster Mitigation funding to support our reserve shoreline adaptation and resilience project. This funding will enable us to complete Tsleil-Waututh Nation Reserve shoreline protection, beach nourishment, and restoration works to address longstanding concerns with coastal erosion and flooding, and to strengthen community resilience to climate change. This project is also expected to enhance marine ecological health and biodiversity, protect səlilwətaɬ community lands and cultural sites, and improve community access to the shoreline for stewardship practices and intergenerational knowledge sharing.”

– Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation)

Quick Facts:

The federal government is investing $7,599,914 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) is contributing $2,533,305 with support from the Government of British Columbia.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, over 150 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $610 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $429 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

