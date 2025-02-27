Submit Release
Special Public Avalanche Warning in place for BC and western Alberta backcountry

CANADA, February 27 - From Avalanche Canada: https://avalanche.ca/news/20250227-spaw
French version: https://avalanche.ca/fr/news/20250227-spaw

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, Alberta Parks, and the Province of British Columbia, has issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across most forecast regions in BC and Alberta. This special warning is in effect immediately and remains in place through Monday, March 3.

A cohesive slab of snow 30 to 100 centimetres thick sits over a variety of prominent weak layers in the upper snowpack that formed during dry periods in January and February. This has created a reactive avalanche problem leading to serious incidents and close calls. While natural avalanche activity has slowed, human-triggered avalanches remain likely.

“We’ve been tracking these weak layers closely over this past month,” says Avalanche Canada Avalanche Forecaster Zoe Ryan. “Now that the snow on top of them has consolidated, it’s a recipe for dangerous avalanches. These highly problematic layers remain primed for human triggering.”

“We know backcountry users are eager to enjoy the snow,” adds Ryan, “but this is a tricky avalanche problem. The snowpack is going to take time to strengthen. Good travel habits and selecting conservative terrain will be critical because getting caught in one of these avalanches could be deadly.”

To reduce risk, Avalanche Canada recommends:

  • Sticking to lower-angle slopes (less than 30 degrees)
  • Choosing terrain that minimizes the consequences of an avalanche
  • Traveling one at a time when exposed to avalanche terrain
  • Avoiding sun-exposed slopes during warm and/or sunny conditions

“Avalanche conditions across B.C. are especially dangerous, and I strongly urge people to stay alert and be extra careful,” says Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “The weather is starting to warm, and that will bring more people to the mountains. Avalanches can have devastating consequences and, tragically, have claimed the lives of two people in B.C. this year. I urge everyone to check the avalanche forecast before heading out, make cautious decisions, and consider delaying their trip to the mountains until conditions are safer.”

Backcountry users should always check the avalanche forecast at https://avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry group must carry essential rescue gear — an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel — and have the training to know how to use it. 

For a map of the SPAW regions, click: https://asset.cloudinary.com/avalanche-ca/e51a348a2e1e74f71b8e525a4da47a3f

