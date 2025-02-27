Governor Newsom partners with 21 Brazilian state governors to protect the environment, cut harmful pollution
This collaboration encompasses clean air, transportation and energy; adaptation; forest management; and more. The full text of the MOU is available here. R20 Regions of Climate Action – an organization founded by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to support subnational climate work – played a key role in supporting this MOU.
“This is a historic opportunity to join efforts and share knowledge between Brazilian states and California, which is a reference in combating climate change,” said Governor Renato Casagrande. “The partnership not only reaffirms our commitment to sustainability but also highlights the importance of active participation from everyone in building solutions that benefit our planet.”
How we got here: California met its 2020 climate target six years ahead of schedule thanks to world-leading climate policies and partnerships across the U.S. and around the world, created to share best practices and support cooperation on climate work.
- Last year, Governor Newsom welcomed a new international partnership with South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province to collaborate on climate and economic efforts. Also last year, Governor Newsom welcomed delegations from Sweden and Norway and signed renewed climate partnerships with the two governments.
- In 2023, Governor Newsom led a California delegation to China, where California signed five MOUs – with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai. The trip also resulted in a first-of-its-kind declaration by China and California to cooperate on climate action like aggressively cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.
- Also in 2023, California signed a MOU with the Chinese province of Hainan, as well as with Australia.
- In 2022, California signed Memorandums of Cooperation with Canada, New Zealand and Japan, as well as Memorandums of Understanding with China and the Netherlands, to tackle the climate crisis. The Governor also joined with Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia to recommit the region to climate action.
