Governor Newsom partners with 21 Brazilian state governors to protect the environment, cut harmful pollution

This collaboration encompasses clean air, transportation and energy; adaptation; forest management; and more. The full text of the MOU is available here. R20 Regions of Climate Action – an organization founded by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to support subnational climate work – played a key role in supporting this MOU.

“This is a historic opportunity to join efforts and share knowledge between Brazilian states and California, which is a reference in combating climate change,” said Governor Renato Casagrande. “The partnership not only reaffirms our commitment to sustainability but also highlights the importance of active participation from everyone in building solutions that benefit our planet.”

How we got here: California met its 2020 climate target six years ahead of schedule thanks to world-leading climate policies and partnerships across the U.S. and around the world, created to share best practices and support cooperation on climate work.