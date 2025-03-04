Perissos Vineyard and Winery Partners With I Live Here I Give Here In Support of Amplify Austin 2025

BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perissos Vineyard and Winery is inviting the public to make a meaningful impact in Central Austin by participating in its online Gratis fundraiser, with 90% of sales from their Gratis Red and White wines benefiting Amplify Austin Day throughout March 2025.

Perissos crafts premium wines specifically for community support and charitable giving, and bottles them under the Gratis label. Through the Gratis program, Perissos donates 90% of the gross sales to various local and national charities, serving as beverage sponsors for charitable events or partners in online fundraising.

“The Gratis Wine Program honors God, the people it serves, and it multiplies the blessings we’ve been given,” say owners Seth and Laura Martin. By purchasing a bottle of Gratis wine, customers are not just enjoying exceptional wine—they are giving back to the community.

In addition to an online fundraiser, Perissos will host an Amplify Austin Day recognition day on Saturday, March 8th, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vineyard. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase Gratis wines in person while contributing to a greater cause.

To purchase Gratis Wines, please visit ​​www.perissosvineyards.com/gratis/

About Perissos-

Founded by Seth and Laura Martin, Perissos Vineyards has been cultivating wine grapes and producing wine since 2005 on their estate vineyard in Burnet, Texas, located just under an hour west of Austin. The essence of Perissos can be captured in the meaning of its name. Derived from a Greek word found in the Bible, “Perissos” translates to “exceeding abundantly—beyond what is expected, imagined, or hoped for.” At Perissos, they strive to surpass expectations in all aspects of their work, from farming and winemaking to hospitality and building relationships.

