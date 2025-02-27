Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CIVI). The investigation concerns whether Civitas and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2025, Civitas announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, including both revenue and non-GAAP EPS that missed consensus estimates. Civitas also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels, as well as the termination of its Chief Operating Officer Hodge Walker and Chief Transformation Officer Jerome Kelly, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Civitas shares declined by $8.95 per share, or approximately 18%, from $49.30 per share on February 24, 2025, to close at $40.35 on February 25, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Civitas securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

