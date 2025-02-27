Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLYW). The investigation concerns whether Flywire and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2025, after market hours, Flywire released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates, reporting a net loss of $15.9 million and announcing a restructuring plan that includes a 10% reduction in its workforce. Additionally, the Company reduced its 2025 guidance. On this news, the price of Flywire shares declined by $6.59 per share, or approximately 37%, from $17.64 per share on February 25, 2025, to close at $11.05 on February 26, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flywire securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

