Stellantis Publishes 2024 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F

AMSTERDAM, February 27, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2024 Annual Report and filed its 2024 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stellantis’ Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contact below.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

