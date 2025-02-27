MAVERICK HELICOPTERS LAUNCHES ‘CALIFORNIA LOVE’ GIVEAWAY

Maverick Helicopters is gifting a flight experience in California for two every day throughout March

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Helicopters, the West Coast’s largest helicopter operator, is excited to announce the launch of its ‘California Love’ Giveaway, taking off on March 1. This exciting month-long promotion welcomes travelers to witness the breathtaking beauty of Southern California from the most unique perspective – the sky!Throughout March, participants can enter for a chance to win two seats on a California flight of their choice, to be redeemed by May 22, 2025. Lucky winners will enjoy a complimentary Maverick Helicopters experience, selecting from top-rated flights like Hollywood & Beyond, Coastal California, or transfers to Catalina Island. Winners will be announced weekly on Maverick Helicopters' social media channels.“We are deeply appreciative of the Southern California community for warmly embracing Maverick Helicopters and our services," said Ben Villalobos, vice president of business development for Maverick Helicopters. "It is a privilege to showcase the stunning beauty of this region from the sky each day. Now, it is our turn to give back and share our gratitude with the community through this exciting giveaway.”Since its expansion into Southern California in 2023, Maverick Helicopters has provided guests with unique aerial experiences. Whether soaring over the lively streets of Los Angeles, venturing to the serene Catalina Island, or admiring the breathtaking coastline of Orange County, Maverick Helicopters guarantees an unforgettable sky-high adventure.Please visit FlyMaverick.com/Californialove for details and entry beginning March 1, 2025.###About Maverick HelicoptersMaverick Helicopters, one of the largest aviation-based tourism companies in the world, flies more than 250,000 guests annually out of six locations in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and California. Maverick Helicopters' commitment to customer service is matched only by its commitment to safety. With its unparalleled customer service, experienced pilots, luxury helicopters, and superior safety standards, Maverick Helicopters has remained the industry leader in tourism-based operations for nearly 30 years. For more information visit www.FlyMaverick.com

