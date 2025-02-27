Shriners Children’s Texas Opens Innovative New Housing Facility for Patient Families.

New One-of-a-Kind Facility Offers a ‘home away from home’ for patients

This facility will help ensure they can feel comfortable in a home-like environment while they receive care.” — Shriners Children’s Chairman of the Board Dr. Leslie D. Stewart

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shriners Children’s Texas is proud to announce it has officially opened a new housing facility next to the hospital for family members of patients receiving care. The new state-of-the-art 40-unit housing facility will provide comfortable refuge and community for families during their children’s recovery and extended stay.Shriners Children’s Texas patient Rodrigo has been coming to the hospital since he was 10 years old for his treatment for Pierre Robin Syndrome, a rare congenital birth defect, and cleft palate. He and his mother Yvonne have been traveling from their home in Mexico to Galveston for years. Yvonne said coming to the hospital for treatment and having to find a hotel was not always easy.“For years, we stayed at off-site housing during our visits from home,” Yvonne said. “While we were simply just grateful Rodrigo was getting the care he needed, the transportation logistics and accommodations were so challenging, especially since not every facility is ADA accessible. Staying here, I am at peace, since we are so close to the hospital. This new housing facility is a game changer for us and it allows Rodrigo to get the care he needs as soon as he needs it.”The housing facility has 34 units available for patient families, each apartment comfortably accommodates one caregiver and one patient. Six units are reserved for visiting medical professionals. Cheryl Kelly-Webster, a care manager at Shriners Children’s Texas, oversees Rodrigo’s care. She said the new housing helps foster community and connection among families facing similar challenges.“The families have an opportunity to mingle and receive support from other parents and guardians going through the same experience,” Kelly-Webster said. “With private rooms, community rooms, ADA standard bathrooms, and the ability to control the temperature, this housing provides a much-needed sense of normalcy and independence for these families during a difficult time. Each housing unit also includes a mini fridge, providing a convenient space for families to store essential medications close at hand, which can sometimes be challenging for families traveling.”Shriners Children’s Chairman of the Board Dr. Leslie D. Stewart said the new facility is a perfect example of the nonprofit healthcare system’s unique approach to providing wraparound care for its patients and their families.“There aren’t many hospital systems throughout the country that are adding residential housing facilities, but Shriners Children’s is unique because all of our decisions, from a business standpoint and everyday care decisions, are made based on what is in the best interest of our patients regardless of costs,” Dr. Stewart said. “Shriners Children’s is also unique because of the amount of time our patients typically receive care from us. Many of the children we treat are already going through difficult or life-changing events and we know it's hard for them to be away from their homes for such a long period of time. This facility will help ensure they can feel comfortable in a home-like environment while they receive care.”About Shriners Children’sShriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.