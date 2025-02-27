LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE OPENS LARGEST E-SPORTS LAB IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The New State-of-the-Art Classroom is Celebrated with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Long Beach, CA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) Board of Trustees, students, and employees officially celebrated the opening of the largest e-sports lab in Southern California with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 27. The $2.3 million state-of-the-art classroom features cutting-edge technology to support students interested in the rapidly growing e-sports industry.

“Long Beach City College is proud to lead the way in providing students with access to this rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar e-sports industry with well-paying jobs,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President. “This cutting-edge facility is more than just a gaming lab—it’s a gateway to future careers in technology, broadcasting, and game development. Our investment in this state-of-the-art space reflects our commitment to innovation, workforce development, and student success in the digital era.”

“As technology evolves, so do the opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC President. “The new LBCC E-Sports Lab not only provides state-of-the-art equipment but also ensures our students gain hands-on experience in an emerging industry. By expanding our programs and staying ahead of industry trends, LBCC is empowering students with the skills they need to launch careers in gaming, digital media, and other technology-driven fields.”

By 2030, the e-sports industry will be worth $6 billion and careers in gaming technology are steadily increasing. Long Beach City College is proud to be at the forefront of providing students with access to this innovative field of study by building the brand-new e-sports lab. The project renovated an existing room and computer lab in Building M at LBCC’s Liberal Arts Campus. The new e-sports lab includes:





47 Alienware gaming stations, with a teaching station for an instructor or coach to interact with students

Optimized lighting system to enhance player comfort and reduce visual fatigue during extended gaming sessions

An independent operational infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted network and power capabilities for seamless gaming experiences

Fully equipped casting booth that supports live professional-grade broadcasting of gaming competitions over the internet

Construction began in March 2024, completed in July 2024, and opened to students during the 2024 Fall semester. The renovations were funded by Measure LB and LBCC’s capital outlay fund. Cordoba Corporation was the construction manager, and the architect was HPI Architecture.

LBCC currently offers a certificate of achievement in Digital Media: Multimedia Interaction & Game Design which provides students with the foundational skills to work in the gaming industry. LBCC also offers a variety of programs for students looking to pursue careers in robotics, computer office studies, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

Attachment

Stacey Toda Long Beach City College 5629384004 stoda@lbcc.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.