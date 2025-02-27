Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2025 Global Property CEO Conference

Southfield, MI, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas, today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at: www.suninc.com/event-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

