Ponce Bank Re-Designs its Westchester Avenue Bank Branch in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local dignitaries, Ponce Bank officers and administrators, and members of the public will celebrate Ponce Bank’s transformed branch experience at the Grand Re-Opening, set for 12:30 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Ponce’s Bank Branch, 2244 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx.

“We incorporated what we’ve learned to be essential in providing service to our customers as well as to our communities. Integrating new technologies and modern design elements yields a branch that is attractive, welcoming, and replete with service options,” says Steve Hamilton, SVP – Designer-in-Residence, who led the project.

“This branch anchors the new Westchester Banking Development District (BDD) proving daily how critical Community Banks like Ponce are to the neighbors they serve.” explains Carlos P. Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank and Ponce Financial Group, Inc. “This branch re-design is the culmination of decisive internal planning and reflection, as well as concerted outreach to the community at large. The result is nothing short of exemplary, and we are proud to showcase the results of our efforts.”

The transformation relaunches a process begun in 2019, and interrupted by the Covid Pandemic, aimed at reinforcing the role of each banking branch as a ‘community hub’ that attracts new depositors and business customers, but anchors Ponce Bank branches as community-centric destinations. The revitalization efforts include Open Tellers that invite a more consultative experience, managers located at a central hub of the branch, private space for sensitive conversations, and meeting spaces as well as open areas with teleconferencing and AV equipment to encourage community-wide gatherings.

Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman of Ponce Bank, notes “We’ve devoted a considerable amount of time, effort and energy to this re-design effort. It’s not simply a new design, but a fresh perspective in the way we interact with our customers and members of the community at large. We feel the success of this endeavor will augur well for our future and we continue to upgrade our branch offices to provide a better experience for customers and feel more open to the overall community. We’re very excited about this effort and look forward to welcoming visitors and friends."

“We are happy to see our investment helping Ponce’s Westchester Avenue Branch reach even more members of the community,” New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. “Supporting community banking is critically important in creating more access to capital and supporting personal wealth and home ownership. We thank Ponce Bank for their partnership.”

"Our banks play a crucial role in the economic success of our borough and the well-being of our residents. They are not just places to manage finances—they serve as community hubs, where relationships are built, resources are shared, and local businesses can thrive. I am proud to see institutions like Ponce Bank embody this vision, transforming their branches into vibrant, community-centric destinations that attract new customers and strengthen the ties between the financial sector and the neighborhoods they serve. I want to thank Ponce Bank for being a true partner and good neighbor, especially as they continue to support our borough through their resilience and commitment to helping local residents and businesses grow.” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.

New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris said, "Since joining DFS, my mission has been to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to fair and affordable banking services. The BDD program is an essential tool for DFS to work with banks to enhance the customer experience in the communities they serve.

“Ponce Bank has been a trusted institution in our neighborhoods, making sure working families and small businesses have access to the financial services they need. This redesigned Westchester Avenue branch is a reflection of their commitment to keeping banking local and rooted in the Bronx. As our communities continue to grow and evolve, it's great to see institutions like Ponce Bank investing in the people and neighborhoods they serve. I look forward to celebrating this milestone and the opportunities it will bring for Bronxites.” Senator Nathalia Fernandez

“I am honored to rejoin Ponce Bank on this special occasion for our local depositors in the Southeast Bronx”, said Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N., Chair of the NYS Assembly & Senate’s Puerto Rican / Hispanic Task Force. “The reopening and upgrading of Ponce Bank’s Westchester Branch facilities, computer, and customer service systems will help our communities get better access to building wealth and resources. The bank’s leadership, commitment to modernization, and dedication to our community will allow our 21st Century depositors to get 21st Century services, which is a ‘win’ for everyone! I thank Ponce Bank for their hard work on this initiative and look forward to continuing collaboration for the residents of our area.”

"Ponce Bank has long been a pillar of the Bronx, providing essential financial services and unwavering community support. The newly redesigned Westchester Avenue branch modernizes banking with cutting-edge technology while preserving a welcoming, community-focused approach. Investments like this empower local families and small businesses to thrive, and I congratulate Ponce Bank on this exciting milestone." New York City Council, Majority Leader Amanda Farías

“Ponce Bank is an extremely valuable partner and resource for The Bronx, and their reopening of its Westchester Avenue bank branch is a testament to their strong commitment to a borough that has been considered to be a banking desert,” Rob Walsh, President of The Bronx Economic Development Corporation, said. “This will be a tremendous move for the small businesses of The Bronx, as well as the individuals who live and work here in the borough. I look forward to a continued partnership with Ponce Bank.”

"The Bronx Chamber of Commerce celebrates the grand reopening of Ponce Bank's Westchester Avenue branch. Ponce Bank is a true community partner, actively supporting our small businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents. This reimagined branch reflects their commitment to financial empowerment, accessibility, and community building. We look forward to the continued impact of their investment in the Bronx." Lisa Sorin, President of The Bronx Chamber of Commerce

“The grand reopening of Ponce Bank's main branch is an example of this bank's investment in the community,” Rafael Roger, President of the Business Initiative Corporation of New York, said. “This modernization is Ponce’s investment in the Bronx and the greater New York City Region. The services and capital that Ponce provides creates jobs and housing in our community. Our neighborhoods, small businesses, and non-profits will be the beneficiaries of this facility, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Ponce.”

“We’re excited to welcome Ponce Bank’s reopening as a Banking Development District in Castle Hill. This new space strengthens access to financial services, empowering local businesses and residents. By fostering economic growth and opportunity, it plays a key role in the continued revitalization of our community.” Sasha Ortiz, Executive Director, Castle Hill BID

About Ponce Bank … founded in the Bronx in 1960 when most banks fled an area others perceived to be in decline. Our founders saw opportunity in an entrepreneurial community of immigrants and people of color that embodied the diverse cultures that make New York City one of the most innovative and welcoming cities in the world. We focus on supporting small business, providing financial mastery education to our underserved, but highly deserving, communities, and real estate ownership, investment, and development with a particular emphasis on affordable housing. The Bank now has 13 branches and 3 loan production offices throughout the NYC Metro Area, Union City New Jersey and now Coral Gables, Florida and has grown to nearly $3 Billion in assets. Ponce Bank is also now publicly traded (NASDAQ: PDLB). www.poncebank.com



