SECU Foundation Initiates Phase Three Disaster Relief Package of $3.45 Million for Western North Carolina

Nearly $9 Million in Total Funds Provided for Efforts in WNC

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SECU Foundation Board of Directors approved a third phase of Hurricane Helene disaster relief funding totaling $3.45 million for seven non-profit organizations assisting residents and communities in Western North Carolina (WNC). The funding will help address long-term housing needs, resources for at-risk groups, and organizational capacity to meet increased demand for services. Grantees include:

Baptists on Mission (Wake County) – $2 million to repair and rebuild up to 100 damaged homes across the western region, including drywall replacement, roof repair, HVAC replacement, and new flooring.

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (Buncombe County) – $500,000 to increase facility capacity and expand staff resources to onboard and manage a corps of volunteers for delivering regional emergency and disaster relief services.

Note in the Pocket (Wake County) – $250,000 to support human resource expansion and deployment for training and volunteer coordination at WNC agencies and to secure temporary warehouse space to accelerate the timeline for processing donated clothing.

Mountain Projects (Haywood and Jackson Counties) – $200,000 to assist with organizational capacity to provide case management for the increased number of displaced individuals and families seeking emergency services.

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina (Watauga County) – $200,000 to assist with increased organizational capacity to provide financial crisis assistance, case management for responding to hurricane-related housing needs, and increased food services for displaced individuals and families in their seven-county service area.

Rutherford Housing Partnership (Rutherford County) – $200,000 to increase capacity to fund urgent home repairs, especially for those without insurance or who will not receive government assistance.

Crossnore Communities for Children (Avery County) – $100,000 to support trauma resiliency efforts for neighboring communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and restoration of the storm-damaged Crossnore campus to address trauma-related impact for the children and foster families it serves.



SECU Foundation initially provided a relief package of $3.75 million, then in December added a second phase of giving at $1.75 million. This third phase brings the total to nearly $9 million for relief and recovery efforts.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide additional funding to assist our Western North Carolina communities,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “The grants made to these seven organizations will help address many crucial areas, including food, housing, and restoration of important services. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding on our neighbors who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

