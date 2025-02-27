Intchains Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales Volume of Altcoin Mining Products Measured by Number of Embedded ASIC Chips: Since we offer a wide range of altcoin mining products, with each unit incorporating anywhere from tens to thousands of ASIC chips, it is more meaningful to measure the sales of our altcoin mining products by the number of embedded ASIC chips. Our sales volume of ASIC chips for Q4 2024 was 1,705,408 units, compared to 423,040 units for the same period last year, representing an increase of 303.1%.



Since we offer a wide range of altcoin mining products, with each unit incorporating anywhere from tens to thousands of ASIC chips, it is more meaningful to measure the sales of our altcoin mining products by the number of embedded ASIC chips. Our sales volume of ASIC chips for Q4 2024 was 1,705,408 units, compared to 423,040 units for the same period last year, representing an increase of 303.1%. Revenue: Our revenue for Q4 2024 reached RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million), reflecting a significant increase of 109.2% from RMB35.5 million for the same period of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue derived from mainland China and overseas countries and regions accounted for 67.0% and 33.0% of our total revenue, respectively.



Our revenue for Q4 2024 reached RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million), reflecting a significant increase of 109.2% from RMB35.5 million for the same period of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue derived from mainland China and overseas countries and regions accounted for 67.0% and 33.0% of our total revenue, respectively. Net Income: Our net income for Q4 2024 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), reflecting an increase of 58.2% from RMB8.1 million for the same period in 2023.



Our net income for Q4 2024 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), reflecting an increase of 58.2% from RMB8.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB14.8 million (US$2.0 million), reflecting an increase of 54.2% from RMB9.6 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB14.8 million (US$2.0 million), reflecting an increase of 54.2% from RMB9.6 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. Cryptocurrency Assets: As of December 31, 2024, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets other than stablecoins such as USDT and USDC was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), primarily comprised of approximately 5,702 ETH-based cryptocurrencies, valued at RMB141.2 million (US$19.3 million).



Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales Volume of Altcoin Mining Products Measured by Number of Embedded ASIC Chips: Our sales volume of ASIC chips achieved 2,681,500 units for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 84.0% from 1,457,373 units for 2023.



Our sales volume of ASIC chips achieved 2,681,500 units for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 84.0% from 1,457,373 units for 2023. Revenue: Our revenue was RMB281.8 million (US$38.6 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 242.7% from RMB82.2 million for 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue derived from mainland China and overseas countries and regions accounted for 45.5% and 54.5% of our total revenue, respectively.



Our revenue was RMB281.8 million (US$38.6 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 242.7% from RMB82.2 million for 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue derived from mainland China and overseas countries and regions accounted for 45.5% and 54.5% of our total revenue, respectively. Net Income: Our net income was RMB51.5 million (US$7.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB26.8 million for 2023.



Our net income was RMB51.5 million (US$7.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB26.8 million for 2023. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was RMB60.5 million (US$8.3 million), compared to a net loss of RMB23.3 million for 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.



Intchains Group Achieves Milestones in Innovative Solutions and Cryptocurrency Strategy

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The cryptocurrency market showed strong performance in Q4 2024, with growing optimism from major financial institutions about its prospects for 2025. Riding this momentum, Dogecoin saw solid price growth during the quarter. As a leading supplier of Dogecoin mining machines, the Company also delivered satisfactory operational results in Q4 2024. The growth rate of net profit in Q4 was slower than that of revenue, primarily due to the Company's research and development expenses for the launch of new projects in 2025. the Company expects that the increased investment in research and development will better drive the Company's operational performance in 2025. Throughout this quarter, the Company continued its Ethereum treasury strategy, increasing its ETH holdings by 37% compared to Q3 2024 in terms of units of ETH held at the end of the quarter, The combination of rising Ethereum prices and an expanded ETH portfolio had a positive impact on net profit, further strengthening the company's financial position.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Company remains committed to expanding its presence in altcoin development. In February 2025, the Company introduced the AE BOX series of mining products, positioning itself as an early mover in Aleo mining. The Company will also continue upgrading its Dogecoin mining machines, reinforcing its industry leadership. Additionally, it will maintain its Ethereum treasury strategy throughout the year. On the application front, the Company took a significant step in Web3 payments with the launch of Goldshell Wallet in February 2025. This expansion reflects the Company’s commitment to broadening its Web3 ecosystem."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 109.2% from RMB35.5 million for the same period in 2023. The substantial growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in demand for our altcoin mining products, fueled by improved cryptocurrency market performance.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB54.8 million (US$7.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 287.4% from RMB14.1 million for the same period of 2023. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was higher than the percentage increase in our revenue, which was primarily due to the lower gross margins for the series of mining products we primarily sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB56.0million (US$7.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 145.8% from RMB22.8 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 228.7% to RMB45.9 million (US$6.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB14.0 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to preliminary research costs conducted for new projects, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 62.1% to RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB1.8 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by increased personnel-related expenses.



General and administrative expenses remained relatively steady at RMB7.0 million and RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2024.



Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 11.1% to RMB3.8 million (US$0.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB4.2 million for the same period of 2023, mainly due to a reduced cash balance resulting from our strategy of using part of our operating cash flow to acquire and hold ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net

Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB29.2 million (US$4.0 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2023. The gain was primarily due to an approximately 31.5% increase in the price of ETH and an approximately 37.4% increase in the number of ETH-based cryptocurrency units held from the end of the third quarter of 2024 to the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, decreased by 29.8% to RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB7.5 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in grants received from the local government, which have no repayment obligations.

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income increased by 58.2% to RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB8.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 54.2% to RMB14.8 million (US$2.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB9.6 million for the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Earnings Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share both increased by 57.1% to RMB0.11 (US$0.01) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB0.07 for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Earnings Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share increased by 50.2% to RMB0.12 (US$0.02) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB0.08 for the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB281.8 million (US$38.6 million) in 2024, representing an increase of 242.7% from RMB82.2 million in 2023. The substantial growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in the average selling price of our new products launched in March 2024, compared to older products, as well as improved cryptocurrency market performance, which led to higher demand for our products.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB130.5 million (US$17.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 78.3% from RMB73.1 million for 2023. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was substantially lower than the percentage increase in our revenue, which was primarily due to the higher gross margins for our new products launched in March 2024 compared to the older products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB148.2 million (US$20.3 million) for 2024, representing an increase of 100.1% from RMB74.0 million for 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 158.7% to RMB109.4 million (US$15.0 million) for 2024 from RMB42.3 million for 2023. The increase was primarily due to more products launched in 2024, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 29.6% to RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million) for 2024 from RMB6.5 million for 2023, mainly driven by increased personnel-related expenses.



General and administrative expenses increased by 20.0% to RMB30.2 million (US$4.1 million) for 2024 from RMB25.2 million for 2023, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses and increased amortization expenses of trademarks.



Interest Income

Interest income remained relatively steady at RMB16.8 million and RMB16.2 million (US$2.2 million), respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2024.

Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net

Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net, for 2024 was RMB21.3 million (US$2.9 million), compared to nil for 2023. The gain was primarily due to ETH closing price rising approximately 48.6% from the end of 2023 to the end of 2024, as well as units of ETH-based cryptocurrencies held increased from approximately 60 from the end of 2023 to 5,702 from the end of 2024.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, decreased by 38.7% to RMB8.1 million (US$1.1 million) for 2024 from RMB13.2 million for 2023, primarily due to the decrease in grants received from the local government, which have no repayment obligations.

Net Income/(loss)

As a result of the foregoing, we recorded a net income of RMB51.5 million (US$7.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB26.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Losses) Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share were both RMB0.43 (US$0.06) for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.22 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Losses) Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.50 (US$0.07) for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.20 for the year ended December 31, 2023. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Recent Development

Aleo Mining: On February 7, 2025, the Company launched AE BOX series of cutting-edge mining products for Aleo, establishing itself as a pioneer in Aleo mining solutions. This marks the Company’s first venture into the zero-knowledge proof sector, further reinforcing its deep expertise and innovation in the altcoin space.

Goldshell Wallet: On February 26, 2025, the Company introduced the Goldshell Wallet, an air-gapped, triple-secured wallet designed for maximum security and seamless user experience. Currently in their trial stage, Goldshell Wallet is not expected to contribute materially to our profits during this phase. However, we believe they represent an important step toward becoming a company with a stable application development pipeline and the ability to navigate across the crypto cycle.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on February 28, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date: February 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI19e79ee987794b71a2f0af1c0f1a3d42



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website at https://intchains.com/.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar (“US$”) amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2993 on the last trading day of the fourth quarter of 2024 (December 31, 2024). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating Company’s business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all of the items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$ ASSETS Current Assets： Cash and cash equivalents 694,750 322,252 44,148 USDC — 1,690 232 Cryptocurrency-current — 30,079 4,121 Inventories, net 41,767 98,614 13,510 Prepayments and other current assets, net 47,403 69,703 9,549 Short-term investments 13,596 198,562 27,203 Total current assets 797,516 720,900 98,763 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrency-non-current 645 148,790 20,384 Long-term investments — 20,569 2,818 Property, equipment, and software, net 49,184 157,065 21,518 Intangible assets, net 3,425 3,552 487 Right-of-use assets 1,735 272 37 Deferred tax assets 12,899 28,942 3,965 Prepayments on long-term assets 113,425 — — Other non-current assets 421 9,419 1,290 Total non-current assets 181,734 368,609 50,499 Total assets 979,250 1,089,509 149,262 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 195 14,847 2,034 Contract liabilities 9,828 37,447 5,129 Income tax payable 1,634 2,023 277 Lease liabilities 1,103 272 37 Provision for warranty 40 161 22 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,364 21,692 2,971 Total current liabilities 28,164 76,442 10,470 Non-current Liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities — — — Lease liabilities 761 — — Total non-current liabilities 761 — — Total liabilities 28,925 76,442 10,470 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,876,032 and 120,081,456 shares issued, 119,876,032 and 119,962,962 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1 1 — Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 186,262 195,236 26,747 Statutory reserve 48,265 51,762 7,091 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,838 3,777 518 Retained earnings 713,960 762,292 104,436 Total equity 950,325 1,013,067 138,792 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 979,250 1,089,509 149,262





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$ Products revenue 35,454 74,177 10,162 Cost of revenue (14,132 ) (54,752 ) (7,501 ) Gross profit 21,322 19,425 2,661 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (13,962 ) (45,887 ) (6,286 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,787 ) (2,897 ) (397 ) General and administrative expenses (7,040 ) (7,237 ) (991 ) Total operating expenses (22,789 ) (56,021 ) (7,674 ) Loss from operations (1,467 ) (36,596 ) (5,013 ) Interest income 4,248 3,778 518 Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (971 ) 2,264 310 Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net — 29,228 4,004 Other income, net 7,458 5,237 717 Income before income tax expenses 9,268 3,911 536 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,190 ) 8,870 1,215 Net Income 8,078 12,781 1,751 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (826 ) 4,127 565 Total comprehensive income 7,252 16,908 2,316 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,876,032 119,962,962 119,962,962 — Diluted 119,921,358 119,980,895 119,980,895 Net earnings per share — Basic 0.07 0.11 0.01 — Diluted 0.07 0.11 0.01





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Year ended December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$ Products revenue 82,225 281,767 38,602 Cost of revenue (73,147 ) (130,452 ) (17,872 ) Gross profit 9,078 151,315 20,730 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (42,304 ) (109,443 ) (14,994 ) Sales and marketing expenses (6,532 ) (8,468 ) (1,160 ) General and administrative expenses (25,210 ) (30,248 ) (4,144 ) Total operating expenses (74,046 ) (148,159 ) (20,298 ) Income/(loss) from operations (64,968 ) 3,156 432 Interest income 16,750 16,235 2,224 Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (524 ) 1,382 189 Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net — 21,322 2,921 Other income, net 13,191 8,082 1,107 Income/(loss) before income tax expenses (35,551 ) 50,177 6,873 Income tax benefit 8,756 1,320 181 Net Income/(loss) (26,795 ) 51,497 7,054 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 1,838 1,939 266 Total comprehensive income/(loss) (24,957 ) 53,436 7,320 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,387,937 119,932,051 119,932,051 — Diluted 119,387,937 120,011,806 120,011,806 Net earnings/(losses) per share — Basic (0.22 ) 0.43 0.06 — Diluted (0.22 ) 0.43 0.06





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$ Loss from operations (1,467 ) (36,596 ) (5,013 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,501 1,992 273 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) 34 (34,604 ) (4,740 ) Net income 8,078 12,781 1,751 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,501 1,992 273 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 9,579 14,773 2,024 Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share — Basic 0.08 0.12 0.02 — Diluted 0.08 0.12 0.02





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Year ended December 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB

US$

Income/(loss) from operations (64,968 ) 3,156 432 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,474 8,973 1,229 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) (61,494 ) 12,129 1,661 Net income/(loss) (26,795 ) 51,497 7,054 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,474 8,973 1,229 Non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) (23,321 ) 60,470 8,283 Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings/(losses) per share — Basic (0.20 ) 0.50 0.07 — Diluted (0.20 ) 0.50 0.07





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION As of Quarter Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate Number of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Original Cost Basis Approximate Average Cost Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (a) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price (b) Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (c) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price (d) Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter (e) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD December 31, 2024

ETH 5,075 15,102,524 2,976 2,309 11,718,175 4,109 20,853,175 3,414 17,326,050 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,487 1,559,349 4,450 2,790,150 3,701 2,320,527 Bitcoin 10.29 720,567 70,026 58,864 605,711 108,389 1,115,323 95,285 980,483 USDT&USDC 4,425,484 4,428,159 1 1 4,384,335 1 4,469,357 1 4,419,574 Others Multiple * 78,298 Multiple * Multiple * 30,694 Multiple * 101,589 Multiple * 69,389 Total 22,130,261 18,298,264 29,329,594 25,116,023 September 30, 2024

ETH 3,522 10,115,116 2,872 2,116 7,452,552 3,563 12,548,886 2,596 9,143,112 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,290 1,435,830 3,926 2,461,602 2,807 1,759,989 Bitcoin 8.47 549,364 64,860 49,050 415,454 70,000 592,900 63,552 538,285 USDT&USDC 9,847,687 9,849,266 1 1 9,814,682 1 9,857,395 1 9,845,929 Others Multiple * 105,405 Multiple * Multiple * 36,415 Multiple * 72,441 Multiple * 53,661 Total 22,419,864 19,154,933 25,533,224 21,340,976 June 30, 2024

ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178 ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600 Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371 USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063 Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202 Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414 March 31, 2024

ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248



* The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with the our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.