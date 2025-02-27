Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,092 in the last 365 days.

NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 AT $.09 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock, payable on March 27, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025. 

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 AT $.09 PER SHARE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more