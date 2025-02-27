NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 AT $.09 PER SHARE
Dallas, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock, payable on March 27, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025.
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
