MDC's Springfield Nature Center switches to summer schedule on March 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People visiting the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded that, beginning March 1, the site will switch to its summer schedule. That means that from March 1 through Oct. 31, the nature center’s trails will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The building will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on all Sundays and Mondays.

The building will be closed on all state holidays that occur during the March 1-Oct.31 period, but the trails will remain open on those days.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.