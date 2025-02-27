Dr. Gladys Kamanga-Sollo, Physiatrist at Regional Brain & Spine Earns Obesity Medicine Board Certification

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gladys Kamanga-Sollo has been certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM) as an ABOM Diplomate. Dr. Kamanga-Sollo is one of 177 ABOM Diplomates in the state of Missouri. ABOM Diplomates are physicians who undergo rigorous training in obesity medicine and an extensive examination process to achieve this designation.The American Board of Obesity Medicine serves the public and the field of obesity medicine by maintaining standards for assessment and credentialing physicians. Certification as an ABOM Diplomate signifies specialized knowledge in the practice of obesity medicine and distinguishes a physician as having achieved competency in obesity care.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affects over 40 percent of U.S. adults and increases the risks for heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke and musculoskeletal problems. Obesity has been officially recognized as a disease by the American Medical Association since 2013."I am honored to have achieved certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM), joining a dedicated community of over 9,000 physicians focused on treating obesity as the complex disease it is. My goal is to provide personalized, compassionate care that addresses all facets of weight management, including lifestyle, nutrition, and medication options. As someone who has faced my own weight-loss challenges, I understand the journey firsthand and am committed to helping others navigate theirs in a supportive, non-judgmental environment." —Dr. Kamanga-SolloObesity is a complex condition that requires specialized care beyond the scope of traditional primary care. Many patients find themselves underserved due to the time constraints and competing demands placed on primary care providers. Recognizing this gap, Dr. Kamanga-Sollo has committed her practice to creating individualized treatment plans for patients struggling with weight and related health issues.As a board-certified physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation , Dr. Kamanga-Sollo offers a unique approach to weight management that focuses not only on weight loss but also on optimizing function, reducing pain, and improving overall health. Her expertise includes evaluating body composition to assess fat distribution, muscle mass, and bone density—key factors in achieving sustainable weight loss and long-term health."I understand the challenges of weight management on a deeply personal level," said Dr. Kamanga-Sollo. "Having been morbidly obese myself and successfully losing 85 lbs, I know firsthand the effort and determination it takes. My practice is built on empathy and evidence-based care, offering patients an affordable, comprehensive approach to weight loss that prioritizes their long-term health."Dr. Kamanga-Sollo is also committed to making her services accessible. She works closely with patients to ensure medication options are both effective and affordable.For those seeking a non-judgmental and thorough approach to weight management, Regional Brain & Spine invites you to experience the difference their practice can make.To learn more about Regional Brain & Spine or the ABOM please visit: https://www.rbswebsite.com/ or http://abom.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.