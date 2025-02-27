DED Announces Awards for Talent Recruitment through the Good Life Is Calling Campaign

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $414,706 of matching funds for 16 talent recruitment proposals through the state’s Good Life Is Calling campaign. The agency received innovative proposals from a diversity of organizations, including colleges and universities, chambers of commerce, city and county governments, an economic development organization, a nonprofit, and businesses.

“Our state is experiencing strong economic momentum,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Nebraska’s employers are looking to hire, and communities have plenty of career opportunities to offer. DED is excited to partner with organizations statewide on creative initiatives to promote the Good Life and recruit new residents to Nebraska.”

DED awarded proposals under three separate funding opportunities:

The Nebraska Talent Attraction Initiative, which provides matching funds to undertake innovative approaches to recruit out-of-state talent. The Nebraska Brand Together Initiative, which provides matching funds for co-branded, talent attraction marketing initiatives between DED and communities/employers. The Nebraska Thrive & Retain Initiative, which provides matching funds to develop innovative projects that enhance workforce engagement and encourage retention of new Nebraskans.

The awarded proposals are listed below by initiative.

Talent Attraction Initiative – February 2025 Awards Awardee Award Amount Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $12,500 Greater Omaha Chamber $35,000 Marble Technologies (Lincoln, NE) $15,000 Midland University $85,000 South Sioux City $50,000 York County Development Corporation $47,800 Total $245,300

Thrive & Retain Initiative – February 2025 Awards Awardee Award Amount Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $5,000 Hastings College $50,000 Knox County $5,000 Lincoln Literacy $14,406 Total $74,406

Brand Together Initiative – February 2025 Awards Awardee Award Amount Boone County $8,000 Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $12,000 Falls City $6,000 Greater Omaha Chamber $40,000 JT Martin $9,000 Major Talent $20,000 Total $95,000

About The Good Life Is Calling Campaign

In 2021, DED fully launched The Good Life Is Calling to promote the state’s quality of life and abundant career opportunities. During its initial phase, the campaign successfully heightened Nebraska’s visibility and generated favorable impressions of the state. In 2024, the Legislature approved the Governor’s funding request to launch the next phase of the campaign. With this support, DED has begun targeted, data-driven recruitment of out-of-state talent. Recognizing that collaboration is crucial to the campaign’s success, DED is forging people-attraction partnerships with key stakeholders to showcase all that Nebraska has to offer.

For information about the Good Life Is Calling campaign, go to https://thegoodlifeiscalling.com/ or contact ded.goodlife@nebraska.gov.