Tennessee Jump$tart to receive State Coalition of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, DC – The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy has announced the Tennessee Jump$tart Coalition is the recipient of the State Coalition of the Year Award.

The State Coalition of the Year Award recognizes outstanding achievements at the state level over the past year, along with the coalition’s commitment to collaboration and the financial literacy mission. While the award singles out one state each year, it draws attention to the great work of the entire network.

“This award is valuable recognition of the hard work and dedication of Tennessee Jump$tart’s board members, partner organizations, and personal finance educators who are helping educate generations of Tennesseans about the importance of financial literacy every day. I thank them for their tireless efforts to prepare young Tennesseans for the many challenges of personal finance and how to avoid the deceptive business practices of scam artists,” said Rachel Carden, Tennessee Jump$tart’s President.

Carden, who joined the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) in 2020 as the Director of Investor Education for the Securities Division, has previously served as Jump$tart’s President-Elect, Vice-President, and the coalition’s Marketing Committee Chair.

Over the past year, the Tennessee Jump$tart Coalition made significant strides in advancing financial literacy across the state through impactful professional development events, innovative outreach strategies, and strong collaborative efforts. By leveraging social media platforms and digital tools like HootSuite, the coalition expanded its reach with a 31.9% increase in engagement, while strategic partnerships with TDCI and the Tennessee Department of Education and other key stakeholders amplified its influence.

The award will be presented April 10, 2025, at Jump$tart’s Annual Awards Luncheon in Washington, DC.

Tennessee Jump$tart’s dynamic conference promotion efforts, educator-focused webinars, and national representation at conferences, showcased its commitment to empowering teachers and students alike. Notably, the board's dedication to inclusivity led to a strengthened DEI clause in the coalition’s by-laws, ensuring a lasting commitment to diversity and equity in financial education. Celebrating 25 years of leadership, Tennessee Jump$tart has remained steadfast in its mission to equip educators and students with the knowledge and resources needed for financial success, making a profound impact on communities across Tennessee.

“Being recognized as the Jump$tart Coalition’s State Coalition of the Year is a tremendous honor, highlighting our commitment to financial empowerment. This award is a testament to our team’s expertise, hard work, and dedication to supporting K-16 educators, government agencies, and community organizations in promoting financial literacy across Tennessee. Most importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to continue innovating and expanding our efforts to create lasting, positive economic change in the state,” said Maria Edlin King, Ed.D., Tennessee Jump$tart Coalition immediate Past President.

“Tennessee Jump$tart will become the first state coalition to receive this award two times since the first State Coalition of the Year was named in 2005,” said Laura Levine, Jump$tart President and CEO. “We are so excited to recognize Tennessee’s deep and steadfast commitment, and consistent excellence in promoting and supporting financial education.”

Download a portrait of Rachel Carden here.

# # #

The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization comprising more than 100 national partner organizations and a network of independent state affiliates. The coalition was founded in 1995 to advance financial literacy and financial equity, especially among our nation’s youth, through communication, collaboration, and support for effectiveness in financial education. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month; co-publishes the National Standards for Personal Financial Education; operates the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, a curated database of financial education resources; and supports financial education through programs such as the Jump$tart National Educator Conference, Jump$tart Financial Foundations for Educators, the Jump$tart Teen Teach-In, and Reality Check, an online learning tool.