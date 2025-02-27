Ionart Studios’ ‘Ninja Cats’ Selected at the Renowned Cartoon Movie Forum in Bordeaux

Ninja Cats promo image courtesy of Ionart Studios. The Ionart Studios team after the Ninja Cats US trailer debut during the Creative Talent Network Expo in Burbank California in November 2024. From left to right: CEO Károly “Charlie” Seiner, Animation Director Csaba Bárdos, VFX Supervisor Balazs Drenkovic

Ionart Studios' in-development animated feature, Ninja Cats, has been selected as a featured project at the prestigious Cartoon Movie Forum in Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, FRANCE, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionart Studios is thrilled to announce that its in-development animated feature, Ninja Cats, has been selected as a featured project at the prestigious Cartoon Movie Forum, taking place in Bordeaux from March 4-7, 2025. As part of the award-winning European studio’s slate of original productions, Ninja Cats is an action-packed adventure set in a vibrant fictional Catworld, where a ragtag team of martial arts-trained felines—led by an unlikely hero and a wise sage—must unite to stop a megalomaniac from plunging their world into chaos.

Developed in collaboration with leading creative talents from across Europe and Hollywood, Ninja Cats blends high-stakes action, humor, and heart with a deeper message about environmental responsibility and the delicate balance of the world. The film’s creator and Animation Director, Csaba Bardos, alongside US-based Executive Producer Mark Nazal, will present the project to key industry figures, including distributors, sales agents, investors, and broadcasters at Cartoon Movie. As one of Europe’s premier animation industry events since 1999, Cartoon Movie Forum provides an unparalleled platform to connect innovative projects with potential partners.

Ionart Studios is actively seeking collaborators and industry partners to bring Ninja Cats to global audiences. Those interested in animation and visual effects partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the team at bizdev@ionartstudios.com. To learn more about the company and their slate of work, find them online at ionartstudios.com.

