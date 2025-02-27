Louisville CBP Seize 120 Pounds of Ketamine in 3 Shipments

LOUISVILLE, Ky—In eight days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville intercepted three shipments each containing almost 40 pounds of Ketamine, a total of 120 pounds.

The shipments were seized on February 14, 19, and 21, with two of the shipments originating from Belgium and the third package arriving from France. All the shipments were heading to California. All the packages were mis-manifested and showed anomalies during x-ray. The total estimated street value of the Ketamine was $775,000.

“These seizures demonstrate the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers who are on the frontline protecting the health and safety of American citizens,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “Our officers continue to use their skills, experience, intuition, and all available tools to ensure these kinds of shipments don’t make it into our homes.”

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain. It has recently been used by medical professionals for mental health and substance use disorders. Ketamine is abused for its ability to induce dissociative sensations and hallucinations and has also been used to facilitate sexual assault. Typically, ketamine abuse occurs among teens and young adults at nightclubs and private parties. Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness, and respiratory failure leading to death.

“Our experienced officers continue to protect our citizens and their children,” said Phil Onken, Port Director, Louisville. “These seizures are one example of the quality enforcement work the officers do daily. We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs that are used to prey on innocent civilians.”

Like many anesthetics, Ketamine has legitimate medical uses but can be abused for its hallucinogenic and sedating effects. Ketamine distorts perceptions, causes temporary paralysis, and dangerously slows breathing, potentially shutting down body systems and leading to cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. Along with other club drugs, ketamine abuse typically occurs at raves and dance clubs, and is commonly used to facilitate sexual assault crimes. It is a Schedule III non-narcotic drug regulated under the Controlled Substances Act.

CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture products, and other illicit items that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.