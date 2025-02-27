CBP Reminds Travelers: Raw Eggs from Mexico are Prohibited in the U.S.

The San Diego Field Office has seen a 158% increase in egg interceptions since fiscal year 2024.

SAN DIEGO-U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is urging travelers to be aware that certain agricultural products, including raw eggs from Mexico, are prohibited from entering the United States. Undeclared items may incur fines.

This reminder comes amid a significant increase in prohibited food items brought by travelers from Mexico. The San Diego Field Office has seen a 158% increase in egg interceptions since fiscal year 2024. The rise in these prohibited items underscores the need for heightened awareness to protect U.S. agriculture from potential disease risks.

"It is critical that we keep our traveling public informed to safeguard our agricultural industry while continuing to facilitate legitimate trade and travel," said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

Travelers are required to declare all agricultural products to CBP officers and agriculture specialists; failure to declare may lead to fines of up to $10,000.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service statistics, a devastating outbreak of avian influenza has affected millions of domestic birds in the United States, contributing to rising egg and poultry prices. This ongoing bird flu outbreak, the worst on record, serves as a reminder of the role human behaviors, such as transporting birds and avian products, can play in disease transmission. Items like soiled bird cages or used egg carton can spread diseases, including Virulent Newcastle disease.

Travelers are required to declare all agricultural products to CBP officers and agriculture specialists; failure to declare may lead to fines of up to $10,000. Travelers are prohibited from bringing fresh eggs, raw chicken, or live birds into the United States from Mexico. For more information on what products are permissible, visit the “Bringing Agricultural Products Into the United States” section of the CBP website.

As an additional reminder, travelers may bring permissible food items from Mexico through a passenger port of entry if the food items are for personal use only. Food items imported for commercial purposes (intended for resale or distribution, and not personal use) must be properly imported at a cargo facility.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.