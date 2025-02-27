CBP officers interdict attempted smuggling of a mixed load containing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamine in vehicle floor

CBP officers extracted a total of 36 packages concealed within the vehicle’s floor.

CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers from the Calexico West Port of Entry made a significant discovery last week when more than four different drugs were intercepted in a single smuggling attempt.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 18, when CBP officers encountered a 20-year-old male driving a blue sedan seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further inspection.

In secondary, the driver and vehicle were screened using non-intrusive inspection technology, which revealed anomalies. A CBP K-9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 36 packages concealed within the vehicle’s floor. The contents of the packages were tested and four packages tested positive for Fentanyl, three for Cocaine, two for Heroin and 27 of Methamphetamine with a total weight of 47 pounds.

“Smugglers are continuously devising intricate plans to avoid detection, yet our CBP officers have a remarkable ability for adjusting, predicting, and ultimately exposing even the most sophisticated strategies,” said Port Director, Roque Caza for the Area Port of Calexico. “I commend our officers for upholding a strong enforcement stance and effectively disrupting the smuggling of harmful narcotics.”

Suspects involved in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, ammunition, and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

In the fight against drug trafficking, CBP remains committed to disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics into our communities. This recent seizure highlights the relentless efforts of law enforcement to safeguard the public and hold traffickers accountable. Through strategic enforcement and continued vigilance, CBP will persist in the mission of combating the dangers posed by illicit drugs and protect the well-being of our communities.

