Big Guns Coffee Partners with Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Serve Military Community Worldwide

Big Guns Coffee T.Shane and Charli Johnson

Big Guns Coffee joins Army & Air Force Exchange to bring premium coffee to service members, veterans, and families worldwide.

Our goal has always been to serve those who serve our nation. Partnering with the AAFES allows us to deliver our bold, high-quality coffee to service members and their families.” — T.Shane Johnson

TRYON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Guns Coffee, a veteran-owned and family-operated coffee company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES . This collaboration makes their premium, hand-roasted coffee accessible to military members, veterans, and their families across the globe through the Exchange's online marketplace.Founded by Marine Corps Veteran T.Shane Johnson and his nine-year-old daughter, Charli, Big Guns Coffee embodies a unique blend of military dedication and family entrepreneurship. Their mission is to fuel those who push limits and embrace challenges."Our goal has always been to serve those who serve our nation," said CEO and Founder T.Shane Johnson. "Partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service allows us to deliver our bold, high-quality coffee to service members and their families, no matter where duty takes them."The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, operating in over 30 countries and four U.S. territories, is a vital resource for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Space Force personnel. By offering Big Guns Coffee through its online platform, AAFES ensures that the military community can enjoy premium coffee, whether stationed domestically or abroad.Big Guns Coffee offers an impressive selection of 38 blends, each crafted to deliver exceptional taste and invigorating energy. With the establishment of North Carolina's first indoor hydroponic coffee farm, the company emphasizes sustainability and innovation in coffee cultivation.For more information about Big Guns Coffee or to explore their diverse range of blends, visit their official website . To purchase Big Guns Coffee through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, visit the AAFES online marketplace.About Big Guns CoffeeBig Guns Coffee is more than just a beverage; it's a testament to resilience and passion. Founded by Marine Corps Veteran T.Shane Johnson and his daughter Charli, the company is committed to delivering bold flavors and premium quality. With a focus on sustainability and community, Big Guns Coffee is dedicated to fueling those who face life's challenges head-on.

