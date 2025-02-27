Minister Dion George on first round of consultations on Sectoral Emission Targets

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is pleased to announce that the first round of consultations on the Sectoral Emission Targets (SETs) have been concluded, marking an important step forward in the country’s climate action journey. Published for public comment in May 2024, the SETs are a key component of South Africa’s broader climate change strategy, aligning sector-specific emissions reductions with economic growth and job creation.

Following a thorough review and consultation process, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is now in the process of refining the SETs, incorporating valuable feedback from stakeholders and the public. This inclusive approach ensures that the targets are not only ambitious but also achievable, providing a balanced pathway that supports both climate objectives and economic resilience.

Dr George said, “The feedback received through the public consultations has been invaluable, helping to ensure that the Sectoral Emission Targets are both effective in addressing climate change and conducive to sustainable economic development. We are committed to ensuring that the final SETs create clear, actionable goals that will foster green innovation, attract investment, and create job opportunities across key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.”

In March 2025, the revised SETs will be shared with the Minister to initiate Inter-Ministerial discussions, as outlined by section 25(3) of the National Climate Change Act. These discussions will focus on aligning the SETs with national development goals, ensuring that South Africa’s climate response supports the creation of jobs in emerging industries while promoting long-term economic growth and accelerating the implementation of existing sectoral policies.

The SETs will provide a clear framework for sectors to reduce their emissions, which in turn will drive the transition to a low-carbon economy. This transition is expected to create significant employment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable agriculture.

The DFFE, under the leadership of Dr George, remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that the SETs contribute to building a resilient, low-carbon economy that drives sustainable growth and job creation for all South Africans.

For media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

Email: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za