Children’s Author and Illustrator Shares A Story of Perseverance at London Book Fair 2025

Rudy Rabbit Tried

In “Rudy Rabbit Tried,” 100-year-old Elliott Gilbert delivers a timeless story of courage, resilience, and family.

ETOBICOKE, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readers and industry professionals attending the London Book Fair 2025 will have the opportunity to explore the work of children’s book author and illustrator Elliott Gilbert , as his book “Rudy Rabbit Tried” takes center stage at The Maple Staple ’s booth at #6G40. Set to be exhibited at Olympia London from March 11-13, 2025, the book is a heartwarming tale of perseverance, courage, and resilience, brought to life through Gilbert’s signature storytelling and captivating illustrations.“Rudy Rabbit Tried” follows the journey of Rudy, a young rabbit who ventures into the forest in search of food for his family. Along the way, he faces obstacles that test his bravery and determination. Through captivating illustrations and an engaging narrative, Elliot delivers an inspiring message about resilience, responsibility, and overcoming challenges—lessons that resonate with both children and parents alike.At 100 years old, Elliott Gilbert continues to captivate young readers with his storytelling and artistry. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he has dedicated his life to writing and illustrating children’s books, with works including “Max Goes Hunting,” “My Cat Story,” and “Just Say the Word”. His illustrations have also graced beloved books such as “Mittens in May” by Maxine Kumin and "The Best Loved Doll" by Rebecca Caudill. Beyond literature, Gilbert’s artwork has been exhibited in numerous galleries and has received widespread recognition.Returning for its second year at the London Book Fair, The Maple Staple is proud to showcase Gilbert’s “Rudy Rabbit Tried” at Booth #6G40. Attendees are invited to explore this heartwarming children’s book alongside a curated selection of compelling titles. Learn more about Elliott Gilbert’s work at www.ellgilbert.com . For an exclusive feature on the author, check out The Maple Staple Magazine 's 6th issue at www.themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6 , pages 52-53.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.