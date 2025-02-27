White Rabbit Energy to Exhibit at the 2025 Arnold Expo, Showcasing Natural Energy Innovation

Bringing a Clean and Sustainable Energy Alternative to the World’s Premier Fitness Event Find Them at Exhibit Hall A, Booth 427

COLUMBUS, OHIO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



White Rabbit Energy, the groundbreaking natural energy seltzer brand, is set to make its debut at the 2025 Arnold Expo, held from February 28 to March 2 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at Booth 427 of Exhibit Hall A. As one of the premier health and fitness events in the world, the Arnold Expo provides White Rabbit Energy with the perfect platform to introduce its innovative, botanical-based energy drink to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and industry leaders.





“We are very excited to share the story of White Rabbit with the attendees at the Arnold Classic,” said Robert Murray, founder and CEO of White Rabbit Energy. “As the premier event of the year in the fitness industry, this expo provides us with a valuable opportunity to introduce our brand to a new audience and expand our reach into new regions of the country.”





The Arnold Expo is a central feature of the annual Arnold Sports Festival, attracting thousands of attendees and industry professionals. With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in sports nutrition, fitness equipment, and performance products, the event offers an unparalleled opportunity for brands like White Rabbit Energy to connect with a

health-conscious audience seeking cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

White Rabbit Energy is redefining the energy drink market with its carefully curated blend of botanical extracts, delivering a clean and balanced boost without the jitters or crashes associated with traditional energy drinks. Unlike conventional products loaded with caffeine and sugar, White Rabbit Energy contains zero calories, zero sugar, and harnesses the natural properties of mitragynine, an active alkaloid found in the kratom plant (Mitragyna Speciosa). The beverage is designed to enhance focus, energy, and alertness, making it an ideal choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone looking to optimize their performance naturally with sustainable energy.

Meet Strength Icon Larry Wheels at the White Rabbit Energy Booth

White Rabbit Energy is thrilled to welcome Larry Wheels, a renowned strength athlete and powerlifter, to its booth throughout the Arnold Expo. Known for his incredible feats of strength





and record-breaking performances in powerlifting, Larry has become one of the most recognized figures in the fitness and bodybuilding community. His impressive physique, unmatched dedication, and social media presence have earned him a passionate following, inspiring athletes and gym-goers worldwide to push their limits.

Attendees can meet Larry Wheels in person at Booth 427 during the following hours:

Friday, February 28: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Saturday, March 1: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday, March 2: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fans will also have the chance to take home a printed and digital photo with Larry at White Rabbit Energy’s custom photo booth.

Strength Challenge & Giveaways

Visitors to Booth 427 can also participate in White Rabbit Energy’s Strength Challenge, testing their endurance by holding a 12-pack of White Rabbit Energy in each arm for as long as possible. Winners will take home free cases of White Rabbit Energy and exclusive merch.

The Arnold Expo runs from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, and Saturday, March 1, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 2. VIP, Ultimate Expo, and Fast Pass ticket holders will have early access starting at 9:00 AM each day.

For more information about White Rabbit Energy, visit https://whiterabbitenergy.com/ . To learn more about the Arnold Sports Festival,visit https://www.arnoldsports.com/ . Take the next step and discover clean, sustainable energy by picking up a pack of White Rabbit Energy Drink from their select retail locations by visiting https://whiterabbitenergy.com/stores/ .

###

About White Rabbit Energy

White Rabbit Energy is a dynamic and innovative company dedicated to providing high-quality beverages that enhance the lives of consumers. With a focus on innovative ingredients, delicious flavors, and customer satisfaction, White Rabbit Energy is committed to delivering excellence in the beverage industry.

Heather Holmes heather@publicityforgood.com 1+(828)332-5307 publicityforgood.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.