Midwest Technical Institute announces 2025 Missouri High School Welding Competition winners

$16,500 awarded in scholarships to Springfield area high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) held the 2025 High School Welding Competition at their Springfield, Mo campus on Saturday, February 22. Sixteen seniors from various Springfield-area high schools were awarded a total of $16,500 in MTI scholarships.

“This year’s High School Welding Competition showcased incredible skill and dedication from these seniors,” said Tori Jones, MTI Springfield campus president. “By awarding these scholarship prizes, we are able to invest in these seniors’ future welding training and help them start the path to a successful career.”

The first-prize winner of this year’s competition, Hunter Kelso from Nevada Regional Technical Center in Nevada, Missouri, received a $5,000 scholarship to MTI as well as a $1,000 donation to help fund Nevada Regional Technical Center’s welding department.

The second-prize winner, Aric Plummer from Waynesville Career Center, received a $2,500 scholarship. The third-place recipient, Samuel Zamiska from Waynesville Career Center, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. All participants were awarded a $500 scholarship to complete their welding training at MTI.

“This competition is about more than just demonstrating talent, it’s about creating opportunities for students to excel,” said Stephanie Lay, MTI Springfield campus director of education. “Welding is a vital trade that offers long-term career opportunity, and we’re excited to help these students take the first steps toward a rewarding future.”

MTI will host the Illinois region of the High School Welding Competition at its East Peoria, IL campus on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. The competition is open to all high school seniors across Illinois. All welding experience levels are welcome. High school seniors can RSVP online to reserve a booth.

MTI is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These are skilled-trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students by providing students with a set of skills through hands-on workforce training.

Click here for more information about MTI’s 2025 Welding Competition. For more information about MTI, please visit the MTI website or call your local MTI campus.

About Midwest Technical Institute

Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) offers hands-on training in several skilled-trades career fields, including mechanical trades, allied health, truck driving and cosmetology. MTI’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled-trades industry. Midwest Technical Institute, along with its sister school, Delta Technical College, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit MidwestTech.edu .

