Canon U.S.A., Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Sheetfed Inkjet Innovation

Melville, NY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly celebrates 10 years of driving innovation in the sheetfed inkjet market. Canon, as the first company to develop a sheetfed inkjet production press, has continuously redefined the capabilities of high-speed inkjet printing. Its pioneering technology continues to help set standards for print quality, speed, and cost efficiency, as evidenced by the launch of the varioPRINT i300 and the iX3200, and continuing with the upcoming varioPRINT iX1700 and varioPRESS iV7.

Since the 2015 introduction of the varioPRINT i300, Canon continues to contribute to the ever-changing commercial printing landscape by offering a range of sheetfed inkjet presses that combine the flexibility of offset with the speed and efficiency of digital. The first-of-its-kind i300 offered a breakthrough in productivity for high-volume printers. Building on this success, Canon introduced the i300 Plus, followed by the industry-leading iX3200. The upcoming varioPRINT iX1700 and varioPRESS iV7 will work to elevate print production capabilities even further.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in 10 years,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, marketing strategy unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our team’s commitment to innovation has been the cornerstone of this journey, and we’re excited to continue advancing sheetfed inkjet technology and offering our customers the tools they need to stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry.”

Canon’s sheetfed inkjet technology has worked to empower printers worldwide to achieve remarkable results. Canon’s expansive thINK inkjet community has encouraged many printers to share success stories highlighting the transformative impact of the company’s technology on their operations.

“Canon’s inkjet technology has achieved the high-quality requirements our customers expect from us, while bringing additional advantages, including reduced operating costs and increased speed, all culminating into boosted profit margins and delighted customers,” said Bruce Carson, CEO, The Dot Corp.

Added Hunter Johnson, CEO, JPS Books + Logistics: “Updating our press room floor with Canon inkjet has enabled us to offer high-speed black-and-white pages all the way to high quality, full-color printed materials including schoolbooks and reading materials for K-12 learning organizations, training materials for corporations, and personalized books and gifts for e-commerce companies. We have achieved 30% year-over-year revenue growth for two consecutive years, and I credit our Canon inkjet fleet for a large part of that. We simply could not have grown in the way we did without the powerful inkjet technology we have on our floor.”

With more than 700 installations of Canon sheetfed inkjet presses worldwide and more than 60 billion pages printed, Canon continues to demonstrate its leadership and expertise in the field. The company’s cutting-edge technology is trusted by printers across industries to meet the growing demand for high-quality, high-volume print production.

Canon’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of sheetfed inkjet technology will be on full display at Hunkeler Innovationdays 2025. Canon will showcase the highly successful varioPRINT iX3200 B3 sheetfed inkjet press, the varioPRINT iX1700 and the heavy-duty B2 sheetfed press, the varioPRESS iV7, giving attendees the chance to witness firsthand the next generation of Canon’s inkjet printing solutions that are designed to drive efficiency and deliver exceptional results for businesses in the print industry.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

