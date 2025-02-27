Ideal Protein Launches Whitepaper Unveiling Synergistic Approach to Enhance GLP-1 Medication Outcomes

New resource highlights critical role of lifestyle interventions in maximizing weight loss success and addressing limitations of GLP-1 therapies

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Protein , a leader in scientifically validated weight management solutions, today announced the release of its groundbreaking whitepaper , “Maximizing the Promise of GLP-1 Medications” This comprehensive document explores how integrating GLP-1 receptor agonists—such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Zepbound™—with structured nutrition, coaching, and behavioral support can bridge the growing care gap in obesity treatment and drive sustainable health outcomes.

GLP-1 medications have revolutionized obesity treatment, yet challenges like affordability, side effects, muscle loss, and weight regain persist. According to the whitepaper, 30% of patients discontinue GLP-1s within 30 days, while studies show 40-60% of total weight lost on these medications may come from muscle mass, exacerbating long-term health risks. Ideal Protein’s protocol addresses these issues through a protein-forward dietary approach, personalized coaching, and micronutrient support, proven to preserve 95-98% of lean body mass during weight loss.

“As we move into the era of improved weight loss medication’s such as GLP-1s, it is important to remember that the treatment of obesity and nutritional metabolic disorders requires a multiprong approach.” said Dr Douglas Rothrock, MD, FABIM, FACC, FABOM, Chief Scientific Advisor at Ideal Protein. “Nutritional training, behavior, modification, and physical activity are still key to maintaining a proper weight and metabolic reset. Ideal Protein is in the perfect position to be the partner with weight loss medication’s and GLP-1s to promote a broad and significant metabolic reset with weight loss.”

Key Whitepaper Insights:

The protocol’s three-phase structure (Weight Loss, Stabilization, Maintenance) ensures seamless alignment with GLP-1 therapy. For example, during the Maintenance Phase, ongoing coaching helps patients sustain habits post-medication, while gradual carbohydrate reintroduction in the Stabilization Phase stabilizes metabolism. “Our protocol was built for metabolic resilience,” said Dr. Tran Tien Chanh, Founder of the Ideal Protein Protocol. “Pairing it with GLP-1s isn’t just logical—it’s essential to overcoming the limitations of the medication alone.”

With over 70 new GLP-1 therapies in development , the document underscores the urgency of integrating holistic care models into treatment plans. “Our goal is to empower clinicians and patients to harness the full potential of GLP-1s,” Dr. Tran added. “This whitepaper provides actionable strategies to turn short-term weight loss into lifelong health.”

