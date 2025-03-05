Secure Cashless Payment company WristCoin makes further inroads into the US Market

WristCoin in use at the recent Lowcountry Oyster Festival in Charleston, SC WristCoin in use at the Red Wine and Brew Festival in Indiana

WristCoin Cashless recently attended the Fest Forums Conference in Santa Barbara to launch further into the US festival and event marketplace.

Choosing Fest Forums was recommended as an event where you can meet many industry experts in the US, we made many new contacts that I will be following up on and developing in the coming weeks!” — David Shalaby, CEO and Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Secure Cashless Payment company WristCoin recently attended the Fest Forums Conference in Santa Barbara to launch further into the US festival and event marketplace.CEO and Founder Dave Shalaby, who launched the company in 2019 remarked:“Choosing Fest Forums as the launchpad for the US was recommended to me as an event where you can meet and connect with many industry experts and events in such a unique relaxed environment and they weren’t wrong, we had a great time and came away having made many new contacts and had a lot of interesting conversations, that I will be following up on and developing in the coming weeks! “WristCoin who provides secure cashless solutions that are designed to boost sales and elevate the customer experience, got off to a great start working with several events in their first year, however then Covid bought the industry and world to a standstill which gave time to reflect on the performance over these events and further develop the product before bouncing back in 2022 when most the world reopened!Since coming back in 2022, WristCoin has supported over 100 different events of all sizes and provided premier full time solutions to 10 venues World Wide. Our product is in daily use proving that both the software and hardware are robust and offer a fully scalable and customizable application for different clients.With a number of new clients coming online in the next few months WristCoin is now looking for strategic partners, investors and ambassadors to help accelerate growth and build upon the momentum of the last 6 months!*About WristCoin*WristCoin is Empowering seamless, secure and efficient transactions. “No more Cash” transactions! Our cashless solutions are designed to deliver results, integrate quickly with your operations, streamline processes, boost sales and elevate guest confidence and experiences.

WristCoin's Secure Cashless Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

