Los Angeles Producer Unveils Prestige Historical TV Drama Series for US-European Co-Production

Gail Vida Hamburg, Creator, Writer & Executive Producer, La Dame Patronnesse Winnaretta Singer Self-Portrait Winnaretta Singer at British Court

Transatlantic Endeavor Leveraging Creative Talent & Financing from US, UK, France, Hungary & Other European TV Markets

Winnaretta Singer was a woman of substance and consequence. She shaped modern music and French culture and society through her patronage and philanthropy.” — Gail Vida Hamburg, Creator & Executive Producer of La Dame Patronnesse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainworks Omnimedia , a Los Angeles-based production company, is launching La Dame Patronnesse, a prestige historical drama TV series set in Belle Époque Paris and late Victorian-Edwardian England.Dramatized from acquired, exclusive TV and film adaptation rights to a scholarly biography, the project is helmed by series Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer, Gail Vida Hamburg, a prize-recognized novelist, journalist, and screenwriter.The company is in talks with producers in France, UK, Hungary, and other European film markets to coalesce a joint US-European co-production.A US-Europe Historical Drama with Global Appeal.The series is based on the life of Winnaretta Singer, Princesse de Polignac, a French-American heiress to the Singer Sewing Machine empire and Belle Epoque’s most prolific arts patron and civic philanthropist. Her Paris salon was a magnet for cultural icons like Marcel Proust, Pablo Picasso, and Virginia Woolf; composers she financed including Claude Debussy, Igor Stravinsky, Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Erik Satie, and Manuel de Falla; and female creatives she funded including Nadia Boulanger, Germaine Tailleferre, Ethel Smyth, Colette, Anna de Noailles, and Isadora Duncan.Beyond the arts, Singer’s sense of noblesse oblige led her to finance Paris’s first public housing in collaboration with architect Le Corbusier and Salvation Army, Marie Curie’s wartime medical innovations, and shelters for women survivors of domestic violence and abandoned children.A UK-French Historical Drama Perfect for European Co-Production.“This is a riveting story about a woman of substance and consequence. An American by birth, English in sensibility, and French in identity, Winnaretta was rejected by European aristocracy due to her father’s tradesman roots--despite his colossal fortune. Through marriage to a French royal, she gained entrée into Parisian high society, and proceeded to use her inheritance to shape modern music, French culture, and French society, all the while living on her own non-negotiable terms,” said Gail Vida Hamburg, who is spearheading the international co-production as CEO of Rainworks Omnimedia.With strong European themes, La Dame Patronnesse is an ideal candidate for international co-financing, co-productions, and film tax incentives. The series, set in Torquay and Paignton (Devon, UK), London, and Paris, makes it perfectly suited for a US-UK-French-Hungarian co-production model.The pilot script for La Dame Patronnesse by Gail Vida Hamburg received its first laurels from Southern California Screenplay Competition and Los Angeles International Screenplay AwardsVirtuoso producers in France, UK, and Hungary with expertise in European cross-country co-productions are invited to engage with Rainworks Omnimedia by contacting Aria Silva at Business Legal Affairs by email at: inhouselegal(at)rainworksomnimedia.comAbout Rainworks OmnimediaRainworks Omnimedia is a Los Angeles-based production company focused on socially-engaged narrative-driven content for film, television, and multimedia platforms. Learn more at www.rainworksomnimedia.com

