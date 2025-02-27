St. Albans // I 89 Georgia Multiple Vehicle Crashes

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2001320 and 25A2001322 RANK/TROOPERS: Sergeant Hunt, Corporal Marchand, Trooper Lippa, Trooper Boudreau, Trooper Bellinghiri.

STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: February 27, 2025 at 0735 STREET: I89 SB MM 110 to MM SB 108 TOWN: Georgia LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: SB 110 to SB 108 WEATHER: Medium to light Snow ROAD CONDITIONS: Slick / snow-covered



SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the morning of February 27, 2025, at 0735 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Mile Marker 108 in the southbound lane of the interstate. This most southernly crash involved approximately 6 vehicles. There were three reported injuries and they were transported by EMS to Northwestern Medical Center. About one mile north at Mile Marker 109.2, another separate crash involving a commercial motor vehicle caused traffic to back up near the southbound rest area. These crashes are still currently under investigation. The interstate was fully reopened by 1130 hours. Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to slow down when inclement weather is present.



Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

