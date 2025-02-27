Virtu Financial, Inc. Selects InvestorLink’s Risk Management Platform for Small and Micro-Cap Securities

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), a global leader in electronic market making and liquidity provision, today announced its decision to access InvestorLink’s bespoke risk management platform for small and micro-cap securities.

Small and micro-cap securities can present unique challenges such as heightened volatility, lower liquidity, and increased susceptibility to market anomalies. Predicting when these events may occur and understanding potential causes of these circumstances can be difficult and often requires combing through dense information filings to glean insights.

InvestorLink has developed a tool to aid market participants in these endeavors that delivers real-time data, that can enable financial institutions to detect irregularities, manage exposures proactively, and promote compliance with regulatory standards. The InvestorLink product expands the risk management toolkit specifically within the small and micro-cap securities arena.

“Maintaining market integrity is crucial to any healthy market,” said Stephen Kay, Global Head of Broker-Dealer Sales, at Virtu Financial. “Virtu and other leading market participants have petitioned the SEC to take action to better protect retail investors from the risks unique to this market segment. This integration with InvestorLink expands our visibility into unique risk factors, enabling us to better manage risk and provide services to our clients and the market.”

“Market participants who access InvestorLink’s platform will gain access to advanced, real-time analytics and customizable monitoring tools that provide a granular view of risk exposures unique to this asset class. We are proud to work with Virtu and support their commitment to protecting retail investors and upholding market integrity,” said Matthew J. Michel, Founder and Managing Partner at InvestorLink. “Our solution is engineered to provide the actionable insights and operational agility necessary to safeguard against the most risk-sensitive segments in today’s markets.”

The collaboration between Virtu and InvestorLink represents a significant step forward in risk management innovation and positions Virtu to continue its leadership across market segments.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial is a global electronic market maker and liquidity provider that employs innovative technology and data-driven strategies to deliver market efficiency and transparency. With a commitment to robust risk management and operational excellence, Virtu Financial plays a critical role in ensuring the stability and integrity of global financial markets.

About InvestorLink

InvestorLink is a leading provider of capital markets workflow technology, offering a platform designed to deliver real-time analytics, comprehensive monitoring, and customizable insights. InvestorLink leverages proprietary risk scoring of structured and unstructured data to empower institutions with the tools necessary to protect market integrity and drive informed decision-making in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

