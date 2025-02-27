MoviePass Unveils Results of the First-Ever MoviePass Fan Awards to Honor the Best Films, Performers and Creatives up for Industry Recognition

“Wicked” Was the Strongest Performing Film with Wins for Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Supporting Actress; Demi Moore Dominates Best Actress Category for “The Substance”

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass Inc. , the technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience, today revealed the results of its first-ever MoviePass Fan Awards. MoviePass polled its members across the 10 major awards categories being honored on March 2 and received close to 4,000 responses. Some of the most notable results include:

Wicked had a strong showing across the board with wins for Best Picture, Best Original Score and Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.





A “Grande” Performance: Ariana Grande took home the top honor in Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Wicked, showing serious audience support beyond her music pedigree.





Demi Moore’s Resurgence: She took the top spot in Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for The Substance, signaling a major comeback moment.





Kieran Culkin’s Continued Momentum – He won Performance by An Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain, indicating his Succession fandom carried over.



"The results are in and MoviePass members have spoken," said Stacy Spikes, CEO and Co-Founder of MoviePass. “With increasing skepticism around award season honors from traditional Hollywood institutions, movie fans are more vocal than ever about their favorite performances and films throughout the year. In our first ever award season survey, we gave our members a voice and the results provide a pulse on what audiences really think.”

Here are the winners for each major film category:

Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Best Original Score

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Best Original Screenplay

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Achievement in Cinematography

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Achievement in Directing

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Picture

Wicked

