2025 American Women Quarters Proof Set™ Goes on Sale February 27

Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women Quarters Proof Set™ will be available for purchase on February 27 at noon EST. Orders are limited to five per household for the first 24 hours.

Priced at $26.50, the set consists of five American Women Quarters™ with proof finishes honoring Ida B. Wells – investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader; Juliette Gordon Low – founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, empowering girls through leadership and service; Vera Rubin – astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation uncovering crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern – visionary disability justice activist; and Althea Gibson – multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf. Each set is minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. The design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

To sign up for a REMIND ME alert for 2025 American Women Quarters Proof Set (product code 25WP), please visit our online catalog.

The American Women Quarters Proof Set is available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

The American Women Quarters Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The American Women Quarters Proof Set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the United States Mint website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 27, 2025, at noon EST.

