Chicago Queen Pin Gambles All Amid City Torn by Conflict in Exhilarating New Book, Empress Creed

Tarris Marie is a novelist, screenplay writer, motivational speaker and actress.

Author Tarris Marie is known for crafting gritty, full-throttle narratives with powerful anti-heroines.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Chicago’s South Side to New York’s legendary Cotton Club, author Tarris Marie immerses readers in the contrasting cultural realities of 1930s America in her new book, Empress Creed. While the era was largely defined by the economic hardship of the Great Depression, it was also the golden age of artistic expression in the African American community, and it’s between these two worlds where Tarris Marie’s latest anti-heroine resides.

“Empress Creed is a women’s crime love story set in the urban Midwest during the Great Depression,” Tarris Marie writes in the book. “But the message I want to convey is that you are a royal descendant of God, born free and worthy to reign in this world no matter who you are or where you came from. Never forget it.”

“Caged but free,” Dulce Ella Monroe was raised by a blues singer, a prostitute and a pimp, and yet, she wanted to believe she was worthy enough to possess the sovereignty of an Empress.

Fast forward a decade, and Empress reigns as Chicago’s cunning Queen Pin, yet the sultry Dulce Ella Monroe still deep inside her longs for freedom from the oppression her criminal empire provides. But when rivals threaten all that the influential and glamorous Empress built, her last hope of defense walks through the door in sharp-shooting ex-lover Snipes Creed, now a foe for hire bound to the enemy.

A decade ago, Perry Savage had stolen Dulce’s heart before battles abroad stole their chance at happiness. Discharged into the Depression’s bleak landscape, taking on the alias Snipes Creed elevated Perry from destitute veteran to contract fixer extraordinaire. But no success could eclipse memories of the one who got away.

Facing off on opposing sides yet still bound by unbreakable passion, past promises and present perils, Snipes and the notorious Empress must determine if their romance can rise again or if devastation will strike when luck inevitably runs dry. For two scarred souls gambling everything on last bets placed in the name of love and legacy, only one question remains: will Chicago burn them both before they burn Chicago down?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tarris Marie is a novelist, screenplay writer, motivational speaker and actress from Gary, Indiana, with one goal in life: to inspire others through her artistic expression. She is a college graduate from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and studied journalism at Florida A&M University. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

For more information, please visit https://www.tarrismarie.com/, or connect with Tarris Marie on all socials at @tarrismarie.

Empress Creed

Publisher: Black Odyssey Media

Release Date: January 21, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎978-1957950662

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Empress-Creed-Tarris-Marie/dp/1957950668

