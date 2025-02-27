Spree Finance Partners with BookIt to Revolutionize Web3 Commerce and Rewards

On-chain payments powered by Spree for premium travel, entertainment, and retail purchases with 2M+ merchants worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spree Finance, the blockchain-native commerce, rewards, and credit infrastructure network, today announces an exclusive partnership to power payments and rewards for BookIt, the next-gen booking “super-app” from global travel and rewards technology leaders OneCompany and Superlogic. This partnership enables Spree and Bookit to reward consumers for accessing coveted travel, entertainment, and premium retail products and experiences.

First-of-its-kind Decentralized Commerce Network

This first-of-its-kind partnership marks the first time cryptocurrency holders can seamlessly transact with 2M+ Real-World merchants and brands in travel, entertainment, and retail directly from their self-custodied wallets, enabling crypto for real-world commerce. Spree’s on-chain payments and Commerce DeFi credit rails will integrate with BookIt’s premium travel and retail merchant network starting today. Users can pay with 3,000+ supported cryptocurrencies and tokens for travel and retail purchases while earning stable-coin-backed rewards: Spree Points.

“Blockchain technology has proven its major use case of digital-asset-to-digital-asset ‘Trade’, but to reach mass-consumer adoption, we need to solve the use case of digital-asset-to-real-world-commerce ‘Pay’ use case,” said Jared Christopherson, Spree Co-founder. “While many blockchain protocols today are fast and charge low fees, bringing real-world merchants and brands on-chain at scale has been challenging, until now! With 2M+ merchants in its network, BookIt is the perfect partner for Spree to enable the future of decentralized commerce.”

A Next-Generation Commerce and Credit Infrastructure

Spree is redefining the future of digital payments with its innovative Commerce DeFi infrastructure, integrating crypto commerce with a robust DeFi credit infrastructure. This approach enables users to transact in digital assets effortlessly while providing merchants with instant liquidity.

At the heart of the Spree Network is a pair of tokens. Spree token which governs the network while SP (Spree Points), a stable-coin backed “universal rewards” token can not only incentivize users and facilitate transactions across its extensive network of merchants, but also power Spree’s Defi-lending protocol to enable instant settlement for merchants and credit orchestration for consumers. Unlike legacy payment rails like Visa and Mastercard, merchants pay up to 90% less in processing fees when accepting payments over Spree’s decentralized payments network, which leverages secure blockchain-native rails to remove friction and middlemen, and reduce excess fees. Significantly lower fees allow merchants to take control of their revenue and directly reward the end consumer without middlemen.

Revolutionizing Rewards and Loyalty

Offering consumers more than just travel, Bookit provides elite access to VIP experiences, from front-row seats at major sporting events, to exclusive concerts, private wine tours, and celebrity chef tastings. Bookit members can earn up to 10x the rewards of competing platforms, using SP as its native rewards token, providing consumers with additional benefits on purchases, and flexibility when redeeming SP universal rewards points across its network of 2M+ merchants and brands.

“Our mission with BookIt is to reimagine the e-commerce journey for travel, entertainment and retail as a “consumer-first” experience, where your loyalty is our priority and your rewards is an asset - not something that corporations can arbitrarily devalue,” said Lin Dai, CEO of Superlogic, co-creator of BookIt super-app. “Integrating with Spree’s next-gen commerce and rewards rails is revolutionary for the entire travel and loyalty industry, and we are proud to be the first of many major enterprise partners to partner with Spree.”

A veteran in blockchain solutions for enterprises, Lin Dai has worked closely with world-class brands including Warner Music Group, American Express, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch and more on Web3 initiatives. As part of the new partnership, Lin Dai will be joining Spree’s board to guide its strategy and adoption with enterprise clients.

Spree Finance at ETH Denver 2025: Buildathon, Partnerships & Exclusive Events

Spree will have a dynamic presence at ETH Denver 2025, with co-founder and head of technology Carter Razink actively participating in the Buildathon. As part of its commitment to fostering innovation, Spree will sponsor the Buildathon winner’s trip to the next year’s EthDenver conference, empowering emerging developers to further their journey.

On February 28, Spree will co-host an exclusive event with leading EthDenver communities including Spork DAO and Pudgy Penguins, bringing together industry leaders, builders, and Web3 enthusiasts, followed by an after-party at Temple nightclub.

On Mar 1, at the BuiDl stage of the EthDenver conference, at 12:05pm, Lin Dai, Co-CEO of Bookit, Pat Yiu, of MEGA, and Carter Razink, co-founder and head of technology at Spree, will be interviewed live on stage to discuss the partnership and the future of decentralized commerce and credit, while any conference attendees can visit the Spree booth where the team will be showcasing the BookIt super app and Spree’s innovative Commerce DeFi solutions in action. For a limited time, conference attendees visiting the Spree booth will receive a complimentary pre-registration for Gold-tier membership to BookIt, a $99 value, to unlock higher rewards and build up their status towards future on-chain benefits.

To close ETH Denver in style, Spree Finance is hosting a private dinner together with leading hedge fund ETH Strategy bringing together key industry leaders and investors from both blockchain and enterprise world, to cross-pollinate ideas and collaborate on the future of mass-consumer adoption.

For more information, users can visit www.spree.finance and www.bookit.com.

About Spree

Spree is a blockchain-native decentralized commerce and rewards protocol that enables frictionless real-world transactions by humans or AI agents. Powered by Spree, 3,000+ tokens can be used with 2M+ major Real-World merchants in travel, entertainment, and retail, earning consumers up to 30% back in on-chain rewards, while reducing merchant processing fees by up to 90%. Users can follow Spree on: https://x.com/spreefinance

About BookIt

BookIt is a next-gen platform that rewards consumers for booking coveted travel and entertainment experiences and purchasing premium retail products, co-created by Superlogic, the leader in experiential rewards technology, and Open Network Exchange, the leader in global travel and leisure-based commerce solutions. For more users can visit Bookit.

Contact

Jon Phillips

PhillComm Global

spree@phillcomm.global

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.