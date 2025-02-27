Architect-Turned-Author Brings Structured Approach to Biblical Prophecy at London Book Fair 2025

From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1 From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 2

Walter R. Scarborough’s “From Today to Eternity: Volume 2” offers a precise and faith-based examination of end-times theology.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global uncertainty grows, many look to biblical prophecy for answers. Walter R. Scarborough’s latest book, “ From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 2 ,” offers an in-depth examination of prophetic scripture, providing readers with a clearer understanding of the future through a faith-based perspective. Hosted at Olympia London, the book will be prominently featured at the London Book Fair 2025, where attendees can explore its thought-provoking insights at The Maple Staple ’s booth at 6G40 from March 11-13.Building upon the foundations of Volume 1, Scarborough’s latest installment delves into biblical prophecy with a literal, dispensational approach. The book connects past prophecies to future events, offering a structured analysis of end-times theology. By interpreting prophecy as a roadmap rather than a source of fear, Scarborough aims to bring clarity and hope to Christians seeking to understand God’s divine plan.Though Walter R. Scarborough does not hold a formal theological degree, his background as an architect—where precision and structure are paramount—shapes his methodical approach to studying scripture. A longtime Bible teacher, deacon, and elder, he has spent years analyzing prophetic texts, treating his research with the rigor of a structured project.The Maple Staple will mark its second consecutive year at the London Book Fair, showcasing a diverse selection of compelling titles. Readers can learn more about “From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 2” and other featured books in Maple Staple’s 6th Issue at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ , with an exclusive feature on Scarborough’s journey available on pages 70-71.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

