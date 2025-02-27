Department for Children and Families Reviewing Drug Testing for Child Protection Cases

Waterbury, VT. – The Department for Children and Families announced today that the Department has temporarily suspended urinalysis testing with Phamatech, Inc., a medical contract service provider located in San Diego, California. The Department may order these tests in child protection cases.

The reason for the temporary pause is a concern about recent statistical deviations in the frequency of “negative” test results. This pause applies only to test results from Phamatech, Inc., and the Department will continue to consider test results provided by substance use treatment providers, primary care providers, and other entities conducting urine screens as part of their engagement with clients.

“Safeguarding children and youth, some of our most vulnerable Vermonters, is imperative,” said Chris Winters, Commissioner for the Department for Children and Families. “Child protection cases can be very difficult for children and the family overall, and it is critical for us to ensure the information we rely on is accurate and unimpeachable.” It is important to note that while urine testing is a useful tool, the Department does not rely solely on test results to make important case decisions. Instead, it also considers admissions of substance use, behavioral indicators of substance use, and information provided through collateral contacts.

In the past, urine testing was conducted by the Vermont Department of Health laboratory, but it ceased providing test services in the state last year. Phamatech, Inc., has conducted urine testing for the Department since April of 2024. Recently, the Department identified several cases where urine test results were negative despite admissions of drug use, and despite behaviors that strongly suggest substance abuse.

The testing process includes other contract service providers located within Vermont who collect the samples and ship them to California. The Department is actively working to investigate all aspects of the process to identify the cause of the statistical deviation. Out of an abundance of caution the Department has decided, with full support from the Office of the Vermont Attorney General, to disclose this information to the parties in pending child protection cases.