Old is The New Cool: New Online Store Challenges Ageism with Smart, Stylish Products for Boomers & Beyond

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old is The New Cool: New Online Store Challenges Ageism & Delivers Smart, Stylish Products for Boomers—and Anyone Who Appreciates Quality

Influence Pro Communications Inc. announces the launch of Old is The New Cool (oldisthenewcool.com), an online store offering travel accessories, housewares, and a curated vinyl collection designed for Boomers and anyone who values great products and smart design. The brand flips the script on aging with bold messaging, humor, and high-quality essentials for life, travel, and entertainment.

The idea for Old is The New Cool came from Paul McCrea, a director at Influence Pro Communications Inc. and former marketing executive, who experienced ageism firsthand despite his deep expertise in omni-channel marketing. Frustrated by brands ignoring Boomers’ spending power, he created a store that delivers both great products and a fresh perspective on aging.

"Boomers control a massive share of consumer spending, yet so many brands ignore them. We’re here to change that—with products and a mindset that prove experience matters," says McCrea.

Smart Products for Life & Travel

Rather than focusing on nostalgia, Old is The New Cool offers practical, high-quality products for people who travel, entertain, and live life on their terms. From smart travel gear that makes trips more comfortable to stylish housewares, every product is selected for quality and usefulness.
A major highlight is the exclusive vinyl collection, featuring remastered classics in rock, folk, blues, and pop from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and beyond. For music lovers who know great sound isn’t a luxury—it’s essential, this collection is a must.

Flipping the Script on Aging with Attitude

The store’s branded merchandise delivers a bold message with humor, featuring slogans like "We Know Sh*t" to challenge stereotypes and celebrate wisdom, experience, and confidence.

"We’re flipping the script on aging—because let’s face it, we know sht,"* says McCrea.

Old is The New Cool is live now at oldisthenewcool.com. Follow the movement on social media using #OldIsTheNewCool.
Paul McCrea Director, Influence Pro Communications Inc. info@oldisthenewcool.com 403-464-0344 https://oldisthenewcool.com

