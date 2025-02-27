Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”

Earlier today, Governor Hochul was a guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

William Geist, MSNBC: Let's bring in New York's Democratic Governor, Kathy Hochul. Governor, great to have you here.

Governor Hochul: Thank you.

William Geist, MSNBC: So much to talk to you about, including your meeting with President Trump. But what do you think about the idea of former Governor Cuomo being the Mayor of New York City?

Governor Hochul: My job as the Governor of the State is to work with whomever the voters select as their candidate – their nominee for Mayor.

I've worked with Bill de Blasio. I've worked with Mayor Adams. My job is to work closely, unlike the past when it seemed like there always had to be this inherent battle between Albany and New York City. I reject that. And the people are better served when they have a Governor who's willing to try and help the City, which I've been doing.

William Geist, MSNBC: Do you think Cuomo would be a good mayor?

Governor Hochul: God only knows. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see. And I don't know if that's going to be the case either. So a lot of unknowns, but my view is — my job is to work with whoever the voters want.

Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC: So Governor, speaking of the current Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, last week you put some guardrails in place to limit his power. We know that the Mayor is under investigation, and has received some sort of deal from the Trump DOJ. Do you feel like right now, you have left — you had the option to start a process to remove him from power, you opted not to. What would change your mind? Could you revisit that decision?

Governor Hochul: Certainly. And it's an extraordinary power — to think that one individual can use her judgment and say that you've lost the public trust. And so it's not one that you take lightly, but I also know there's a lot of people in the City who are very concerned about the influence of the Trump Administration in our city.

They're trying very hard to have control over everything, not just immigration, but even how I control the traffic in New York. So this is a concern. A lot of people are outraged. People are very concerned about this — worried. But I said, “If I can get some controls in place to give me line of sight into budget investigations, legal—” and this has to be approved by the City Council. I can't even unilaterally do those controls.

I was just trying to create some safeguards or people can trial dial down the temperature a little bit — and just like I had to do last fall — calm it down and just let people know that we're fighting for them, working for them, and not all this drama that seems to be just so prevalent all the time.

New Yorkers are just getting exhausted.

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: Joe, jump in.

Joe Scarborough, MSNBC : Governor, you talked about traffic and we've had Congressman Mike Lawler on, who I think wants your job. And he's been very critical of congestion pricing, your role in it. I know Donald Trump also has tried to get involved in traffic patterns in New York City.

Would love for you to respond to those criticisms from Congressman Lawler as well as pushback from Donald Trump on congestion pricing. And is it working?

Governor Hochul: First of all, I'd be happier if someone like a Mike Lawler and his six colleagues in Congress, the Republicans, instead of making sure that we have people in our state without health care — taking away thousands of individuals’, millions of individuals’ right to be able to get chemo treatments and insulin — to be able to get the health care they need like they voted on the other day saying, “We don't care about Medicaid.” I'd rather they focus on that, but let me get back to congestion.

Joe Scarborough, MSNBC: Governor, can I, since you talked about that, I'm really glad you talked about that because this is a common misconception among Republicans, and I know because I used to be one. Most Republicans don't understand how much rural health care is controlled, is powered by, is supported by Medicaid. Hospitals are shutting down when their Medicaid cuts providers massively in underserved rural communities like upstate New York. And areas where I lived in upstate New York, Medicaid often is where people send their parents in upstate New York if they need long-term care.

And so I am curious, you look at a map of America, and you see the dark red spots where Medicaid is used — upstate New York is one of those places. I'm wondering what would these Medicaid cuts that Republicans are promising right now, what would these Medicaid cuts do to people who lived in communities like I lived in, in upstate New York?

Governor Hochul: Joe, you hit on something that is so profound — is that the red parts of even New York and across America, these are the people who are going to be hit hardest by what the Republican members of Congress did, and by drinking the Kool-Aid and not even questioning the merits of destroying a program that so many of their own constituents, their own constituents rely on it.

If you go back memory lane, 2011, I got elected to Congress in the most Republican district in the State of New York, large swaths of upstate New York. You know how I did that? The Paul Ryan budget came out and declared war on Medicare, and I was able to take that as a long-shot Democrat that no one thought I had a chance to win and weaponize that and say, “You did this to these seniors up in Wyoming County and Orleans County and Niagara County. You've hurt the health care system. You've made sure this little child who's got leukemia can never get treatment again because now their insurance company can drop them.” That's how I won by a fairly good margin in a district that I had no chance in. That's what we have to remember.

These Republicans need to own that vote starting now. Show up at their offices and say “Did you ask what the impact is, Joe?” I have rural hospitals on the verge of collapse. Doctors don't want to go there. But that does not mean I don't have high pockets of poverty. I have people who have major dental problems. I'm trying so hard to eradicate this. And I've got my own Republicans from New York working against me, against their constituents.

This is all about basic health care, maternal health care. This is about getting your insulin treatments. This is about trying to take care of your cancer. And this is about your grandma and grandpa and maybe your parents sitting in a nursing home because that's the largest expense for Medicaid. So that's what they need to own. As I've said before, Joe, they break it, they own it. And you now own this.

Joe Scarborough, MSNBC: And we're going to get to congestion pricing. I just want to finish on one thought that again, I don't think most Republicans that voted this way know, or if they do know — man, it sure is a vote against their own constituents, if they're from rural areas and they represent upstate New York.

In rural America, almost 50 percent of children get their health care through Medicaid. About 20 percent of adults under the age of 65 get their health care from Medicaid. More people, especially children, a higher percentage of children and adults, get their health care in rural America from Medicaid than do people in urban areas. So they are specifically going after their own constituents, whether it's upstate New York, whether it's upstate in Michigan — it is remarkable that they are voting against their own constituents’ interests.

Governor Hochul: And I'm very happy to remind their constituents of that very fact: that their own elected leaders have betrayed them. And everything that was promised — remember how on day one of the Trump Administration, prices were going to go down? You know what the cost of eggs in New York City are, if you can even find them?

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: You can’t find them.

Governor Hochul: It went up 40 percent since Donald Trump was elected. So instead of going down, they're going up even higher. So people are starting to wake up. They're saying, “Wait a minute, this is not what I thought I was voting for.” And it's happening even sooner than I thought — literally in the first few months here. I thought this would take a little longer, but my God, they're self destructing so fast.

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: Yeah. Mike?

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: Governor, we're sitting here this morning in New York City, arguably one of the three most important cities in the world. And as Governor—

Governor Hochul: I'd say number one.

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: Washington's pretty important.

Governor Hochul: I lived in Washington, I get it. But we’re still number one.

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: Okay. I don't want to do geography with you.

Governor Hochul: And then there’s Buffalo.

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: Yeah, there is Buffalo, yeah. You know, you're talking about congestion, parking, traveling, talking subways here in New York, which is the easiest way to get around. And yet the Governor of New York plays an enormous role in New York City in terms of public safety. Finally, New York City, after two or three tries, has a really, really excellent Police Commissioner, Jessica Tisch. How do you, as Governor of New York, help New York City and help the police department, help the subways, help the concept of safety; reducing the concept of fear?

Governor Hochul: This is the most important thing I can do as Governor: to provide dollars for public safety and programming. We have spent over $1 billion on public safety — much of it for New York City. But, you know what we're doing right now? I was told that we should have more police officers on the overnight trains. They couldn't afford the overtime. We're picking up the tab. No governor has had that level of cooperation to help solve city problems, probably in its history. But I know that if this city is paralyzed with fear and the thought of something happening to themselves or their children on the streets of New York, then all of a sudden it starts to suppress the vitality of the City and people don't want to come here.

We have turned the corner on this. I will work with the Commissioner of Police. She is outstanding, and she's just this down to earth, incredible person who says, “I understand how to get this done.” So, I put cameras in all the subway trains. They said, “It's going to take two years.” I said, “you're going to get it done now.” Every single car has a camera to keep an eye on things. I have National Guard all over the streets and also the subway. I said, “I need to have a physical presence to calm it down, especially over the summer and the fall, when things are very anxious,” and paying for the overtime. So, we are making a difference.

I want you to know that it may not feel it — and I'm not trying to tell everybody how they should feel — but the crowds are back, the energy is back and people are safer than they had been. And the numbers are just extraordinary, but we're not stopping. We never, never say we're done with fighting crime. We have to keep doing it, but I want to keep partnering with the city and our commissioner as well.

But congestion pricing — I love to talk about that too, because that is an area where we have a major conflict. I want you to process this distinction here. The Trump Administration has said that it should be up to the states to decide whether women can control their own bodies, right? States should decide whether they should control their own bodies, but they're telling me as a state that I can't control my own traffic? That I have to go to them for approval to control traffic in New York City and deal with a paralyzing congestion problem that — after decades of people talking about it — we finally got it done. And guess what? It is working.

Everybody should see this brochure that I designed. I'm very proud of this. But it shows all the numbers, the traffic—

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: What was this for, this brochure?

Willie Geist, MSNBC: It was for a meeting you had.

Governor Hochul: Yeah, I did make it for the President. But I'm willing to share it with all of you.

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: Okay.

Governor Hochul: I took this to the White House when I was there with the governors in the afternoon. I said to the President's staff, I said, “I still need that conversation about congestion pricing that he promised me.”

So I got called back to go over there at 6:00 last Friday evening. I went over there and went in the White House by myself, and I was greeted by serious members of his cabinet who were in his office as well. We sat all together, but I said, “Mr. President, you're a New Yorker.”

First of all, the most offensive thing I found in the letter from Sean Duffy was citing New Jersey, saying they don't like this program. I said, “Mr. President, we're both New Yorkers. What do we care what New Jersey thinks?”

Willie Geist, MSNBC: Easy, come on, I'm from Jersey.

Governor Hochul: It's a lovely place, but you know what? Your ride in if you are taking the tunnels – it’s 48 percent faster. So, I want New Jersey residents to come here. Come, you're part of an important part of our economy. And if you're still driving — and although 90 percent of you take public transit, which is why I need to keep this money coming to investment — the vast majority of you are taking public transit, but if you're driving, I just gave you the gift of time. Yes, I'm sorry there's a cost to it, but that's what the concept of congestion pricing is all about.

This city is in a different place than it was before congestion pricing. I need to continue proving this to the President.

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: Ambulances can get to the hospital; that would be the bottom line.

Governor Hochul: Delayed buses are now down 48 percent. Kids are getting to school sooner. It has had a profound impact on the lives of New Yorkers. We have to fight to keep it going, and that's why I'm taking it to the courts and I'll take it wherever I can. And they're telling us we have to have an orderly cessation by the end of March. I'm saying I'm going to have an orderly resistance. We are not turning off the cameras.

Willie Geist, MSNBC: And as you spoke New Yorker to New Yorker to the President of the United States, what did he say? How did he respond to your case?

Governor Hochul: He said it's a terrible tax — terrible tax on the working class. And I said, “The vast majority of people go into that district, take public transit. You're going to have to give me $15 billion to invest in a subway system then.” If I lose $15 billion that we're able to leverage with the money brought in by congestion pricing, then I won't be able to fix the stations and the repairs and the new buses I need.

And I said to everybody, and when he sent out his “Trump is the King” picture in the paper — if you saw that cover, that’s what they tweeted when he said “Long live the king,” when he killed congestion pricing. I said, “You know what? I need this to work. I need this to work. And we cannot be dictated to by someone who calls himself a king.” This is America. This is New York.

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: What did he say?

Governor Hochul: I said that, yeah.

Mike Barnicle, MSNBC: But what did he say?

Governor Hochul: I just said — I don't remember what he said. I just said, “It's not about being a king. It's not about being a king.” And I'm trying to find a common ground here. I want him to understand that this is a city that he cares about. And he understands it more than any president since FDR.

We haven't had a New York president, but more than anyone, he's got property here. He understands we want to make sure that this city keeps moving. So I was just trying to appeal to him as a New Yorker and say, “This is good for New York.” I said, I wasn't sure it was going to work like this. Guaranteed I was, this is a little bit of an experiment, but I think other cities are going to look at what we're doing here and say that we reduce congestion. We also improve the quality of life dramatically for everyone who lives in this district. So we're a model and I just hope the President will give us another chance to prove this.

And as a lot of friends he has and business leaders and people that own the real estate and see what's happening, they should be calling him up and talking about this. So it ain't over.

Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC: It ain't over. New York State's Democratic Governor, Kathy Hochul. Thank you very much.