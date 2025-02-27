Pinarello & Jelenew

Pinarello and Jelenew Women's Cycling Apparel Equip and Show Support for Women’s Team at Clash Endurance Daytona

On December 7th, the iconic Daytona International Speedway hosted the exciting Clash Redline Relay, where endurance, speed, and teamwork took center stage. Italian premium cycling brand Pinarello USA invited Jelenew to provide equipment support for Femme Pinarello, a six-woman cycling team competing in the relay.

As part of the Clash Endurance weekend, which featured multiple endurance events, the relay saw five teams vie for glory. Femme Pinarello delivered an impressive performance, completing 60 miles in just three hours. This collaboration between Pinarello and Jelenew highlights their shared mission to champion women’s cycling and foster a culture of inclusivity and empowerment in the sport.

Led by four-time Ironman World Champion and seasoned coach Leanda Cave, the Femme Pinarello team rode Pinarello’s flagship Dogma X and Dogma F road bikes, celebrated for their cutting-edge performance and innovation. Jelenew provided the riders with its signature cycling apparel, featuring the brand’s proprietary CurveTec® technology. The team sported Jelenew’s color-blocked jerseys and bib shorts, crafted from ultra-lightweight fabrics weighing just 115 grams per square meter, highlighting an advanced warp-knit seamless design that blends function with style.

"Thanks to Pinarello and Jelenew for their incredible support. It was an unforgettable experience racing on the world’s fastest track with top-tier equipment and apparel!" said Leanda Cave, reflecting on the event.

At Jelenew, we believe cycling is more than just physical exercise—it reflects a life attitude and a spirit of self-challenge. We are dedicated to advancing the culture of women’s cycling by actively organizing cycling clubs across Europe and North America, providing a platform for women cyclists to connect, learn, and grow through group training, skill sharing, and social events. Our goal is to foster a stronger community, helping more women benefit from cycling. Through our SprintersJersey Lab, we will continue to invest in product innovation and technological advancement. By focusing on improvements in functionality, design, and materials, Jelenew aims to elevate the cycling experience for women, boosting their performance and safety on the road.

This partnership between Pinarello and Jelenew is a testament to their dedication to advancing women’s cycling, showcasing how collaboration can push boundaries and pave the way for a more inclusive future in the sport.

