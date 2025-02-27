Palmetto Moon Expands into Mississippi with Grand Opening in Gulfport

Expanding into Mississippi is a big moment for Palmetto Moon, and we couldn’t think of a better place to start than Gulfport.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon , the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer, is making its debut in Mississippi with the grand opening of its first store in the state at 10000 Factory Shop Blvd, Suite 725A, Gulfport, MS 39503. The new location, opening on Saturday, May 3, 2025, marks a significant milestone as the brand’s 47th store across the Southeast and its official entry into the Mississippi market.Bringing its signature mix of Southern-inspired fashion, gifts, accessories, and collegiate gear, Palmetto Moon is excited to connect with the Gulfport community and establish itself as a go-to destination for lifestyle shopping, local brands, and fan-favorite apparel.“Expanding into Mississippi is a big moment for Palmetto Moon, and we couldn’t think of a better place to start than Gulfport,” said John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon. “Mississippi has such a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for Southern culture.”Palmetto Moon's Gulfport store will feature an extensive selection of top lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Rainbow, Old Row, Reef, and Chubbies. In addition, customers can shop Mississippi-based brands like Drake, Dash Forward and Alex Carol. The store will also feature collegiate gear from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.The grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 3rd, will include exciting giveaways, special promotions, and family-friendly fun throughout the day. More details on the celebration will be announced soon.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for its new Gulfport location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who share a passion for Southern hospitality and exceptional customer service. Interested applicants can apply at www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew For more information on the Gulfport Grand Opening Celebration, follow Palmetto Moon on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration, visit our official Facebook Event Page: Grand Opening Event Page. About Palmetto MoonFounded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon has grown from a small kiosk into a premier Southern lifestyle retailer with 47 locations across the Southeast. Known for its handpicked selection of apparel, gifts, and home décor, Palmetto Moon is committed to delivering a uniquely Southern shopping experience that celebrates community, hospitality, and local pride.

