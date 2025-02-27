Kajeet Partners with Cisco to deliver Healthcare 5G Managed Service

Live Demos at HIMSS25 to Showcase Private 5G Solutions for Hospital Campuses

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet®, a leader in IoT and private wireless connectivity solutions, today announced its selection as a Cisco Select Partner, joining forces to deliver a high-performance Private 5G Managed Service with Cisco’s Private 5G management platform to efficiently manage the private 5G network and Kajeet’s neutral host networks designed to solve in-building connectivity challenges for hospitals and healthcare systems. As a Select Partner in Cisco’s channel ecosystem, Kajeet is recognized for its specialized expertise in deploying secure, scalable, and intelligent networking solutions. The collaboration will be highlighted March 3-6 at HIMSS25 in Las Vegas, where Kajeet and Cisco will demonstrate hospital campus use cases and present Kajeet’s Healthcare oriented 5G solutions.

Addressing the Biggest Connectivity Gaps in Healthcare

Hospital CIOs face ongoing challenges with inconsistent cellular coverage, network security, and seamless access to critical applications. Traditional Wi-Fi and public cellular networks often fail to provide reliable, hospital-wide connectivity for medical staff, IoT devices, and guest access. The Kajeet Healthcare 5G solution offered with Cisco’s Private 5G solution for management of private networks bridges these gaps with:

Seamless, Always-On Connectivity: Secure private 5G delivers hospital-wide coverage, eliminating dead zones and ensuring clinicians, patients, and guests stay connected, by a combination of Cisco Private 5G management platform efficiently managing the hospital private network alongside Kajeet’s neutral host network solution efficiently managing the external hospital Private 5G connectivity.

“Kajeet’s partnership with Cisco marks a significant step forward in bringing secure, hospital-wide private 5G to the healthcare industry,” said Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. “This isn’t just about connectivity—it’s about ensuring that doctors have instant access to records, patients experience uninterrupted care, and hospital IT leaders gain full control over their networks.”

Live Demos at HIMSS25: Healthcare 5G in Action

Cisco and Kajeet will demonstrate Healthcare 5G solution various use cases live at Cisco Booth #1227 at The Venetian during HIMSS25, highlighting how hospitals can eliminate coverage gaps, strengthen network security, and enhance the patient experience. The demo will highlight:

Seamless clinician access to EMR systems, medical imaging, and telehealth applications utilizing Kajeet’s Sentinel platform and neutral host network solution.

Secure, priority-based network traffic for medical IoT devices in both an internal private network utilizing Cisco Private 5G, as well as external networks utilizing Kajeet’s IoT and private wireless connectivity solutions.

Automated security and compliance enforcement via Kajeet Sentinel platform.



"Cisco and Kajeet are leveraging our combined strengths to bring consistent, high-performing mobile connectivity and private network management capabilities to the healthcare market," said Masum Mir, SVP and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco. "Our Cisco Mobility Services Platform enables a wide range of enterprise use cases including Private 5G, and together with Kajeet, we can deliver secure and more reliable mobile connectivity, improved experiences, and ultimately provide a better patient outcomes for healthcare providers.”

To see a live demonstration at HIMSS, stop by the Cisco-Kajeet booth to speak with Cisco representatives and Kajeet healthcare leaders or book an appointment here- Cisco-and-Kajeet-at-HIMSS25

Kajeet Connected Health Portfolio

Healthcare 5G is one of several solutions under the Kajeet Connected Health umbrella, which also includes:

Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): Secure, high-speed connectivity for virtual care and at-home patient monitoring.

Life Sciences and Clinical Trials: Reliable private networks for real-time data collection and research collaboration.

About Kajeet

Kajeet is a leading provider of private wireless solutions, offering secure, flexible, and fully managed private 5G networks for hospitals, schools, municipalities, and enterprises. The company’s carrier-agnostic approach, advanced Sentinel® platform, and expert deployment teams help organizations deploy reliable connectivity solutions tailored to their needs. To learn more, visit www.kajeet.com.

