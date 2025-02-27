Media Advisory: Vector Institute welcomes global AI innovators and industry leaders to its second annual Remarkable conference, March 4-5, 2025

Remarkable conference, March 4-5, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector’s Remarkable conference will showcase the latest AI developments, industry innovations, and cutting-edge research. This two-day event brings together world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and emerging talent who are advancing Canada’s position in the global AI landscape.

Media attendance:

Accredited Media can register to attend online or in-person by emailing media@vectorinstitute.ai . Please note: In-person attendance has limited capacity.

Date and time:

Tuesday, March 4 - 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM EST

Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation

Wednesday, March 5 - 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM EST

AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact

Location:

Online or in-person for accredited media at the Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St W, Toronto M5H 2L2



Event highlights:

Day 1 - Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation features:

Keynote by Nitish Srivastava, CTO of Vayu Robotics, on breakthrough autonomous driving simulation

Keynote by Ruslan Salakhutdinov, UPMC Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

Interactive poster sessions and workshops (in-person only)



Day 2 - AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact showcases:

Fireside chat on global AI regulation with Dr. Laura Gilbert, Head of the AI for Government Program, Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford

Four panels featuring experts such as Sabrina Geremia, VP & Country Managing Director, Google Canada; Steve McCrystal, Chief Enterprise Technology Officer, Unilever; Ian Scott, Chief Science Officer, Deloitte; and Mahshid Yassaei, CEO of Tali AI

Contact information: Orli Namian, media@vectorinstitute.ai

