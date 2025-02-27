Value Sense Launches Stock Charting to Democratize Investment Data Analysis

The Hong Kong-Based Startup, Backed by $450K in Pre-Seed Funding, Enhances Its Platform With a Powerful Visualization Tool, Making Institutional-Grade Analytics Accessible to All Investors

Hong Kong, China, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Sense, a Hong Kong startup that helps investors identify undervalued companies through intrinsic value analysis, has successfully launched a Stock Charting feature to help them analyze data by company, metric, or create multi-view dashboards for a comprehensive overview.



Previously, Value Sense has raised $450,000 in pre-seed funding. This funding round, completed on April 1, 2024, is fueling the development of the product designed to simplify and enhance investment decision-making. The team plans to continue fundraising in March, 2025.

“Our mission is to empower investors with the tools they need to make smarter, data-driven investment decisions, and the Stock Charting feature will help with that” said George Narinyan, CEO of Value Sense. “With the support from our pre-seed investors, we are developing a platform that bridges the gap between traditional valuation models and modern technology, offering a unique advantage to investors at all levels.”

The Stock Charting feature is set to launch on February 27, offering a powerful, free tool for investors to visualize any metric in seconds with an ultra-efficient engine.

Unlike other platforms, Stock Charting feature provides high-quality charting without paywalls, making institutional-grade visuals accessible to everyone. Value Sense visuals and company-specific datasets, featuring enhanced charting, community dashboards, crypto valuation, AI earnings analysis, backtested models, investment strategies.

Among other capabilities of Value Sense is a backtesting feature, which none of its competitors currently provide, and should enable investors to evaluate an investment strategy by simulating stock performance using historical data, allowing them to assess risk and profitability before committing real capital.

Value Sense is designed to cater to both retail and institutional investors, providing intuitive analytics and deep financial insights to uncover hidden value in the market.

The recent funding round marks a significant step toward expanding the platform’s capabilities and bringing its innovative features to a broader audience.

For more information, please visit: https://valuesense.io/

About Value Sense

Value Sense eliminates the chaos of investment research by combining premium financial data, automated calculations, and undervalued stock ideas in one intuitive platform, giving retail investors professional-grade insights without the complexity of multiple tools or spreadsheets.

