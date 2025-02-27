N.W. White & Co. Revolutionizes Dump Truck Operations with TruckIT’s Digital Transformation Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 1952, N.W. White & Company has grown into one of the Southeast's largest and most respected dump truck companies, operating nine terminals and managing over 300 company trucks along with hundreds of Sub-contract haulers. For decades, N.W. White managed its vast operations using manual processes and legacy systems. In 2021, the company invested in TruckIT’s automated dispatch and E-Ticketing technologies, redefining their approach to dispatching, ticketing, and fleet management.

“Before TruckIT, you never knew what you were missing. Tickets could get lost in stacks of paperwork or fall between the seats of a truck, making reconciliation and billing extremely difficult,” recalls Graham Reinhart, Project Manager at N.W. White & Co. "I remember some employees spending entire days manually keying ticket data."

NWW’s shift to e-Ticketing delivered immediate value for them and their customers by solving numerous issues. "We no longer have to wait for drivers to physically hand in tickets. Everything is logged in real-time, and it’s much easier to reconcile loads and track performance," Reinhart said.

The technology also solves the persistent issue of missing or duplicate tickets. "Now, if a driver logs eight loads in TruckIT but only turns in seven tickets, we know immediately. There’s no more guessing or chasing down tickets," Reinhart noted.

TruckIT’s solution leverages advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to advance wholesale digital transformation. TruckIT customers like N.W. White & Co. can visualize their operations in real-time, on one integrated platform that is specifically geared toward the demands of their business, reducing process friction and human error.

Since implementing TruckIT, NW White has seen:

99.8% of tickets accurately captured digitally: Accelerated cash conversion and revenue

In some cases, up to ten additional loads per truck per month

20-50% reduction in manual tasks

Increased customer satisfaction— real-time updates and fewer disputes

Overall savings due to accurate routes, less time off route, and improved fuel efficiency



Automated dispatching reduces manual tasks for dispatchers, allowing them to effectively manage more trucks, work orders, and customers simultaneously, thus improving overall dispatcher productivity. With real-time updates and visibility, TruckIT allows people in the field to adjust resources dynamically. “Our team likes the alert notifications when drivers are late, tickets are missing, or trucks are stacking up at a load or dump site. We also found that our dispatchers have been able to cut the time preplanning our next day dispatches in half.”

The adoption of TruckIT has revolutionized N.W. White’s operations, driving efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and unlocking significant financial benefits. Reinhart summed up the transformation: "TruckIT didn’t just improve what we do—it gave us the tools and time to focus on what matters most—serving our customers, growing our business, and making smarter decisions.”

“We are proud to partner with recognized industry leader N.W. White,” says TruckIT’s CPO, Pace Davis. “Trust and communication are critical to any successful collaboration, so NWW’s user insights have been invaluable to our company enabling us to continually enhance TruckIT’s solution to the betterment of N.W. White, our customers, and the industry.”

About TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automates, digitizes, and optimizes the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com.

