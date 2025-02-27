Zhittya Genesis Medicine Announces: Landmark fMRI Study Reveals 21.2% Boost in Brain Blood Flow in Parkinson’s Patient Following Six Months of Intranasal FGF-1 Therapy

Groundbreaking discovery points to a potential disease-reversing treatment for Parkinson’s sufferers worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what could be one of the most significant medical breakthroughs in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease to date, Zhittya Genesis Medicine today announced the results of a groundbreaking fMRI study that showed a 21.2% increase in brain blood flow in a Parkinson’s patient after just six months of intranasal FGF-1 therapy.

This study delivers compelling evidence that intranasal FGF-1 could do more than simply manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease—it may actually slow, stop, or even reverse the progression of the condition.

Parkinson’s disease has long been associated with diminished blood flow to the substantia nigra pars compacta—the area of the brain responsible for producing dopamine. This reduction in blood flow is believed to contribute significantly to the death of dopamine-producing neurons, leading to the debilitating motor impairments characteristic of Parkinson’s.

Through intranasal delivery of FGF-1 (Fibroblast Growth Factor-1), Zhittya Genesis Medicine has demonstrated a non-invasive method to directly restore blood flow to these critical areas, potentially halting neurodegeneration and paving the way for neuron regeneration.

fMRI Scans Reveal Dramatic Improvements

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), conducted in collaboration with researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, revealed stunning before-and-after images showcasing the effects of intranasal FGF-1. Regions previously marked by dangerously low blood flow showed significant improvement, and these changes correlated directly with the patient’s physical health—culminating in a 50% improvement in motor skills as measured by standardized clinical tests.

“Seeing these kinds of results is nothing short of revolutionary,” said Dr. Jack Jacobs, President and Chief Science Officer at Zhittya Genesis Medicine. “For decades, we’ve been confined to symptom management in Parkinson’s care. Now, for the first time, we’re witnessing a treatment that has the potential to target the root cause—restoring blood flow to the brain and giving neurons the nutrients they need to survive and even regenerate.”

Two and a Half Years of Promising Data

The featured patient is just one of more than 200 Parkinson’s sufferers enrolled in Zhittya’s extensive, ongoing study spanning over two and a half years. Data across the board has been equally promising—on average, patients receiving intranasal FGF-1 therapy exhibited a 54% improvement in motor skills within six months of treatment.

“These numbers are unprecedented,” added Dr. Jacobs. “They suggest that we are not just slowing down Parkinson’s—we may actually be reversing it.”

A Breakthrough That Could Redefine Parkinson’s Treatment

The current standard of care for Parkinson’s focuses on dopamine replacement and symptom management—offering patients temporary relief but no long-term solution. Zhittya Genesis Medicine’s discovery challenges this paradigm by potentially offering a disease-modifying therapy that directly combats the neurovascular damage at the heart of the disease.

“Restoring blood flow isn’t just about improving symptoms,” Dr. Jacobs emphasized. “It’s about preventing neuron death and possibly regenerating what’s been lost. We’re at the cusp of a paradigm shift in how we treat not just Parkinson’s, but a host of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Next Steps in the Research

Zhittya Genesis Medicine’s research is far from over. Several more patients are approaching their crucial six-month follow-up scans, and ongoing longitudinal studies—including one-year and biannual evaluations—will continue to provide invaluable insights.

“This is only the beginning,” said Dr. Jacobs. “With every new scan and every new patient, we get closer to confirming what we’ve long believed—that intranasal FGF-1 could be the key to unlocking a cure for Parkinson’s.”

Join the Movement—Be Part of the Breakthrough

For those living with Parkinson’s, this isn’t just another study—it’s hope. It’s the possibility of a life where the disease doesn’t dictate daily reality.

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is actively enrolling participants for ongoing and future research studies. If you or a loved one is interested in becoming part of this groundbreaking work, please reach out today.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a pioneering biotechnology company committed to advancing regenerative medicine solutions for neurodegenerative diseases. Focused on unlocking the body’s own healing mechanisms, Zhittya is leading the charge in developing disease-modifying therapies that go beyond symptom relief and aim for actual reversal and recovery.

Through cutting-edge research, collaborations with top medical institutions, and an unwavering commitment to patient care, Zhittya Genesis Medicine is transforming what’s possible for those suffering from Parkinson’s disease and other debilitating conditions.

